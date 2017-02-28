The biggest recent news from Panasonic might be the launch of a new range of OLED TVs, but there’s plenty of new LCD TV action for those whose pockets aren’t deep enough to buy into the OLED dream.

Heading up that LCD action, and introducing some highly promising new technology, is the EX750 series.

With 2016’s DX802 and DX902 series continuing into 2017, the EX750s are the most premium new LCD models. They wear their premium status by way of brushed metallic silver frames and strikingly large cross-shaped chrome feet.

Most startling about the EX750s design is the way in which the 50-inch and 58-inch models "swivel and lift". It's possible to turn the screens round to an angle that suits, and set them to rest on their pole-style mounts at four different heights. This effectively means you can place the TV on a piece of furniture or directly on the floor.

Note that due to their extreme sizes, the 65-inch EX750 only supports swivelling, while the 75-inch model can’t be swivelled or lifted.

The most important EX750 innovation is its so-called Digitally Enhanced Local Dimming technology. This combines the local dimming we’d expect of an edge LED TV – where separate zones of lights can output different amounts of light – with a completely new processing/shuttering system. That system apparently adjusts the angle of each liquid crystal so that the external light source hits it more effectively.

Panasonic was confident enough in this new technology to run a dark room demo – with seriously impressive results. The demo comprised an exceptionally dark sequence packed with shadow detail, punctuated by occasional bright elements such as car headlights. The EX750 handled it far better than the 2016 DX750 sitting next to it.

Black levels were deeper, with far less interruption from low-contrast greyness. Shadow detailing was also vastly improved, with the EX750 revealing subtle shading, detailing, and even colour information that was completely lost to the relatively hollow, empty-looking picture of the DX750.

Even more impressive was the almost complete absence of the backlight instability, clouding and blooming problems usually associated with edge LED TVs (including the DX750). There’s simply no overstating how much more immersive this made the experience of watching a dark scene on the EX750.

The EX750 range carries quite a glassy screen that was prone to picking up reflections from Panasonic’s bright show floor. Even the EX750’s new light-control system couldn’t stop the dark scene’s bright highlights from looking much less bright and intense than they did on a tiny reference LED mastering monitor sitting alongside it.

However, they didn’t look any less bright than on the DX750, which is a significant achievement given that the EX750 is managing this without any of the DX750’s backlight artefacts.

On the subject of brightness, it was a little surprising to learn that despite being a relatively premium 4K and HDR-ready LCD model, the EX750 is rated to deliver only around 550 nits of peak brightness. This falls way short of the 1,000-nit peaks demanded by the current Ultra HD Premium recommended specifications.

Not surprisingly, the lack of raw peak nits seemed to cause some clipping (loss of tonal subtlety and detail) in the brightest areas of the HDR demo footage.

Intriguingly, Panasonic claims that the "Super Bright Panel Plus" technology inside the EX750 range is capable of sustaining a much brighter average picture level (APL) than typical HDR TVs – especially typical mid-range HDR TVs. This means you’ll see a more consistently bright image – something that potentially makes much more sense given that most people watch TV in a fairly bright room.

Certainly, the EX750s looked vastly brighter and more vibrant than the step-down EX700 models on show next to them.

With the ability to combine this eye-catchingly high APL alongside new black level prowess, the EX750s have the potential to be much more impressive HDR performers than their basic "peak nits" figure might suggest.

The EX750s are also the only new LCD models on show to benefit from Panasonic’s new Studio Master HCX2 picture processing technology. This means they have the 3D Look Up Table technology, previously only available on Panasonic’s most high-end TVs. It's designed to deliver a much subtler and more accurate colour palette than you’d normally expect to see on a mid-range TV.

It was hard to judge the technology's effectiveness with the relatively limited content on show, but it has delivered excellent results on other Panasonic screens. Even at the convention, you could see that there was greater refinement and detail in the EX750’s colour than on the EX700.

Panasonic has yet to reveal pricing for the EX750 models, but if they’re anywhere near as competitive as last year’s DX750 range, I think Panasonic could have a sizeable hit on its hands.

Especially, it turns out, with 3D fans. In one final surprise, the EX750 is the only series in Panasonic’s entire 2017 TV range – and from any brand's 2017 range – to support 3D playback.

