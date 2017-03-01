What is the Panasonic EZ952?

Panasonic is finally committed to OLED. The company released an OLED model back in 2015 – the CZ952 – but that was to test the waters. Now Panasonic sees OLED in its future, and so this year we’re getting two models. The EZ1002 announced at CES is the flagship bells-and-whistles option, while the EZ952 is its slightly more modest sibling.

Crucially, the 55-inch EZ952 will be available in a more wallet-friendly option (TX-55EZ952B), alongside the slightly brighter 65-inch model (TX-65EZ952B). They're expected to begin shipping in June 2017, but here are my first impressions.

Panasonic EZ952 – Features

The EZ952 and EZ1002 (EZ950 and EZ1000 outside of the UK) share many of the same features. But there a few key differences.

The EZ952 is missing the EZ1002’s sound system. Instead of a stand that incorporates a speaker bar tuned by Technics, the EZ952 has a modest pedestal-style stand. The EZ952 is also missing the "Absolute Black Filter" enjoyed by the EZ1002, which is an anti-reflective layer designed to absorb ambient light and keep the blacks as pure as possible.

These omissions aside, we’re looking at almost the same specs. It has a flat OLED panel with an 2160p 4K/Ultra HD resolution, and around double the brightness of the last generation of OLED. Whereas the CZ952 offered a peak brightness of around 500 nits, the EZ952 goes up to 950 nits in its 55-inch version and 1,000 nits at 65 inches.

That’s comparable with some of the brightest LCD TVs from 2016, which is quite an achievement, considering LCDs still struggle to match OLEDs for black levels. It means the EZ952 can comfortably dole out the dynamism demanded by high dynamic range (HDR).

Speaking of which, the EZ952 is taking a future-gazing approach to HDR: it runs the common HDR10 format, but it will also be ready for Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) out of the box. There’s still no word on when we can expect HDR broadcasts, but it’s good to know that this TV has the capability to handle it when the time comes. Gamers will be happy, too: the EZ952 has a low-latency HDR gaming mode.

The EZ952 also shares the EZ1002’s powerful Studio Colour HCX2 processor, which boasts colour accuracy previously enjoyed only by professional monitors, and has been tuned by Hollywood colourists. It can handle nearly 100% of the DCI colour space.

Panasonic says it has applied for UHD Premium status, and I have no doubt it will be granted; the EZ952 comfortably surpasses the minimum spec requirements. Until then, the EZ952 (along with the EZ1002) can boast about their THX certification.

As for software, the EZ952 uses the My Home Screen 2.0 interface, which incorporates elements of the old Firefox OS. It looks much the same, with big and clear graphics and the ability to pin your favourite channels and apps to the homescreen. A fresh addition is the ability to create your own folders, so the kids can leave your things alone.

Panasonic has also confirmed that you'll get 4K and HDR from Netflix, Amazon Video and YouTube. In the UK, the EZ952 will also have Freeview Play, which lets you scroll back seven days on the programme guide and watch what you missed from the UK’s key catch-up apps: BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and Demand 5.

Panasonic EZ952 – Design

On the hardware front, it isn't quite so exciting. Panasonic has opted for an understated approach. The EZ952 doesn’t have a flashy soundbar, only a simple pedestal stand.

I applaud the use of a pedestal stand, because far too many TVs choose to have the legs spread wider apart, which just isn’t practical for anyone without a wide bench-style stand. I also like the two-pronged design of the pedestal – elegant and more stable than a single neck.

Move round to the side and rear and the understated, almost utilitarian vibe continues. It’s a slim TV, thanks to the OLED panel, and but not to the extreme – in the way that LG has opted for with its Signature OLED W7. Note the rear of the TV is a mostly plastic affair; gone is the bizarrely strokable Alcantara lining from the CZ952.

The connections sit behind a guard plate; remove it and you’ll find 3 x USB, 4 x HDMI 2.0 (4k 60/50p with HDCP2.2), Gigabit Ethernet, twin tuners, composite/component shared input, optical output, headphone output, and an SD card slot.

I like the design; it’s humble without being dull, and pleasant to look at without being too showy. I prefer a TV that won’t distract me from the viewing experience, especially if the picture is good. Speaking of which...

Panasonic EZ952 – Performance

How does it look? In a word: stunning. I remember being blown away by the CZ952 when I reviewed it in 2015, but the EZ952 is on another level.

Contrast is greatly improved for a couple of reasons. First, the flat screen is far less likely to catch reflected light than a curved one, which means you don’t have to black out the room. Second, we’re now dealing with double the peak brightness, while maintaining the same impressively deep black levels.

It’s a big jump, and that difference is further accentuated by OLED’s ability to juggle areas of light and dark – while compromising neither. If HDR is about maximising the gap between light and dark to deliver visual punch, the EZ952 is a knock-out. It may not be as bright as the 2,000-nit Samsung QLED TVs, but take one look at this Panasonic and you’ll forget all about those numbers.

Furthermore, Panasonic’s experience with plasma is evident when it comes to shadow detail. Blacks are a lot less crushed than they used to be. Details that are just a step above absolute black are now visible. Panasonic has this hilarious demo video of ninjas fighting in an alley at night – there’s a lot of black everywhere, but the EZ952 still managed to draw out some of the texture on the clothing, and dirt on the ground.

Then there’s the matter of colours, which look superb. They're lush without looking oversaturated or exaggerated, which was an issue with early OLED TVs – especially with regards to delivering convincing skin tones. Panasonic has clearly worked out how to handle subtle shading, because the EZ952 is great at it.

Against the competition? Well, the Panasonic EZ1002 definitely has an advantage in lit rooms. The Absolute Black Filter made a compelling case for itself, with the EZ1002 handling show-floor lighting better than the EZ952.

The dark areas were just a tad darker and better at handling reflections. Without the filter, the EZ952 did show up a slight tinge of red. I also noted some minor clipping in the brighter, explosion scenes that Panasonic displayed. It isn't something to worry about, though – the good far outweighs the bad.

Early Impressions

Panasonic's OLED models are good enough to put the company back on top of the TV game. It’s clear Panasonic is applying lessons learned from its plasma days, because the EZ952 looks fantastic. More importantly, it's barely distinguishable from its flashier sibling, the EZ1002, and is a no-brainer if you’re after a smaller OLED – or if you don’t care about the speaker bar stand.

In my opinion, opting for the EZ952 gets you top tech for less, and if Panasonic’s pricing isn’t too ambitious, then it looks like the EZ952 could be a winner. I can’t wait to get this TV in for a full review – watch this space for an update in the coming months.

