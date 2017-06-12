Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro: What's the difference between the 4K consoles?

Xbox One X (Scorpio) vs PS4 Pro

We take a look at the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X specifications to see how they compare.

The PS4 Pro and Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox One X mark a shift in console gaming, doing away with the idea of generations in favour of an iterative hardware model. At least, that’s what it looks like.

Both machines will support all existing PS4 and Xbox One titles respectively while also adding plenty of new features and hardware improvements. This blurring of the lines is something we’ll be seeing plenty of in 2017, with Sony and Microsoft pushing their 4K flagships further than we’ve ever seen before.

At this point, let's be very clear on the fact that these consoles are two completely different machines that aren't going to end up fighting for the same turf. They fill different gaps in the market and will almost certainly be priced differently. Still, a side-by-side look at specs never did anybody any harm, did it?

PS4 Pro vs Xbox One X– Pricing and Availability

PS4 Pro is already out on the market, having launched in November 2016. Retailing at £349.99, Sony’s upgraded console is pretty good value considering the quality of its specs.

The Xbox One X, meanwhile will launch on 7 November.

Price? Your guess is as good as ours. We'd reckon at least £500 considering the specifications, but it could well end up being more. However, with Microsoft not even hinting at this, this is simply speculation. As soon as Microsoft announces this, we'll let you know.

PS4 Pro vs Xbox One X – Processor

Xbox One X: 8-core, 2.3GHz processor

PS4 Pro: 8-core, 2.13GHz processor

PS4 Pro is using an improved version of the original model’s chip with a slightly boosted clock speed. The Pro now runs at an impressive 2.13GHz, while the vanilla console lags behind at 1.6.

The One X meanwhile, has stolen a bit of a march on the Pro and has a slightly faster processor, but the real meat of this comparison lies in the graphics.

PS4 Pro vs Xbox One X – Graphics

Xbox Scorpio: 6 TFLOPS, 326GB/s, 12GB GDDR5

PS4 Pro: 4.12 TFLOPS, 218 GB/s, 8GB GDDR5

First, let's bust the jargon: TFLOPs stands for trillion floating point operations per second, which is the simplest way of measuring graphical horsepower. GB/s is the bandwidth of that memory, which tells you how quickly the GPU can move frames through the memory and out to your TV or monitor. The more memory, the more high-resolution textures the GPU can access quickly at any one time, increasing performance.

The PS4 Pro possesses 8GB of GDDR5 with an additional 1GB of RAM set aside for handling background processes, while the Xbox One X nets a full 12GB of GDDR5. Both consoles will share their memory between the GPU and CPU, although how much each gets is unknown.

As you might expect, the newer One X has more, better-performing memory, which is why it's going to be able to put in some pretty monstrous Ultra HD gaming performance when the time comes.

PS4 Pro vs Xbox One X – Games and content

If you’re worried about being left behind with this new wave of consoles, don’t be. PS4 Pro and Xbox One X will support all existing PS4 and Xbox One titles respectively, with some even benefitting from notable visual and performance enhancements.

Microsoft has also confirmed that Xbox One backwards compatibility will roll over to the One X. The service currently has more than 300 titles, which is nothing to sniff at.

There will be no One X-exclusive titles with the exception of experiences that support certain virtual reality peripherals – support for which still remains unconfirmed.

All Xbox One games will run better on One X, whether or not they've been specifically updated to do so. You'll be able to play One X games at Full HD, too, and you'll get the choice as to whether you want to downscale from Ultra HD resolution for ultra-sharp graphics, or simply run games at 1080p for better performance. This is notably different to the PS4 Pro, which has a habit of hiding these settings from the user unless they've specifically opted to run their console at Full HD only.

Like UHD Blu-rays? Xbox One X will support 'em, along with Dolby Atmos.

The Xbox One S was Microsoft's baby step towards upgrading its current hardware

PS4 Pro vs Xbox One X – Conclusion

Since launch, the PS4 Pro has come into its own with an assortment of improved specs and the newly implemented Boost Mode. Introduced in PS4 update 4.50, this new feature amps up the performance of all PS4 games to varying degrees, enhancing some titles by almost 40%. It’s the best PS4 iteration on the market today, although it’s not entirely worth it for those without a 4K display.

View now: PS4 Pro at Amazon

Xbox One X is still several months away, but Microsoft clearly has some ambitious plans in the pipeline with new features, and IP yet to be announced for the console.

However, the kicker is just becoming obvious. The Xbox One X will launch for £450/$499. This puts it some way above the PS4 Pro, but not by a gigantic margin. If you were already saving for a 4K games console, this could change your plans. Especially if the 4K Blu-ray player is something you were mulling over.

Let us know your thoughts on the consoles in the comments.