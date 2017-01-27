PS4 VS XBOX ONE – WHICH CONSOLE SHOULD YOU BUY?

There are so many consoles to choose from in 2017, four of which belong to the PS4 and Xbox One families. Sony has upped its game with the launch of PS4 Pro, a machine with improved hardware and 4K capabilities that runs all the games you know and love. Microsoft, for the time being, is lagging behind with the gorgeous Xbox One S, a smaller and more efficient version of the original console. However, this could all change with the launch of Project Scorpio later this year.

Each of these systems will play all PS4 and Xbox One titles, with neither company planning to abandon their fans in the coming years. PS4 currently supports virtual reality in the form of PlayStation VR, while rumours continue to surface regarding Microsoft's interest in the Oculus Rift.

Both companies are also creating more powerful consoles because of virtual reality. The increased horsepower on offer should help the PlayStation VR headset perform to the best of its ability – another element to consider if you're keen on being on the cutting edge of gaming technology.

The arrival of the Xbox One S changes the game a little. It's basically the machine the Xbox One should have been all along; it's smaller, more attractive and comes with some serious benefits, such as 4K video playback, support for HDR TVs and a bigger storage option – 2TB, although these SKUs are like gold dust now with 500GB and 1TB units the standard offerings. If you're looking into purchasing a fancy HDR-ready TV in the next 12 months then you could argue that Microsoft's (revised) console has the upper hand here.

Given that many multi-format games arguably offer superior performance on the current PS4 than the Xbox One already, there's almost certain to be quite a sizeable improvement in the overall experience on Pro. However, the reasons for picking an Xbox One over the current PS4 will remain true; you get access to the likes of Halo, Gears of War, Forza and other exclusives, plus Microsoft has deals in place which mean its console gets DLC for certain titles before PS4.

Xbox One's unique interface based on Windows 10 – which aims to bring together a multitude of media connections into a single channel – is also worth taking into account if you want a console which is the centre of your entertainment world.

That works both ways, naturally. Sony has its own set of exclusive games which won't be available on the Xbox One. Uncharted, Gran Turismo Sport, God of War, Death Stranding, Ratchet and Clank, Street Fighter V and The Last Guardian.

On this page we’ll explore the price differences, the key exclusive games, design and connectivity, the all-important controllers and the user interfaces. When it comes to design it's worth mentioning that the Xbox One S is 40% smaller than the Xbox One and comes with an integrated power brick. That makes the design of the two consoles a much more level playing field.

If you want to read about accessories, graphics, processors and power, head to page two of this PS4 vs Xbox One comparison.

Xbox One vs PS4 – Price

As these consoles are both a couple years old, the prices can fluctuate depending on which retailer you choose. The good news is both have dropped significantly since launch, so you can grab a bargain whether you're looking for just the hardware or a bundle.

The Xbox One originally retailed at £429 with Kinect and no games, but the RRP of the entry-level 500GB system is now £299.99 (without Kinect). Since the announcement of the Xbox One S, retailers have slashed prices further, with some hovering near the £200 mark, with and without software. The PS4's UK RRP is also £299.99 (most retailers are now selling the 500GB model for around £270).

You’ve also got to consider that both consoles can now be bought with a larger 1TB hard drive, appealing to those of us who love to have our games library stored digitally – or just buy lots of games with chunky install sizes.

PS4 Slim currently retails for £249 with a 500GB hard drive as standard. If you're willing to shop around you may be able to find a bundle that throws in a few games, too. PS4 Pro, which is poised to launch on November 10, will retail for £349, not bad for a machine with double the power.

The new Xbox One S is naturally more expensive than the original model, with the limited edition 2TB version (now entirely sold out, according to Microsoft) costing £349.99. The forthcoming 500GB and 1TB models will be cheaper, and will cost £249.99 and £299.99 respectively.

At the moment, you’re looking at the following prices for the two consoles, although you should pay attention to our weekly updated best PS4 deals and best Xbox One deals for the latest bargains.

Xbox One vs PS4 – Design

We could go into the ins and out of the differences between the designs of the PS4 and Xbox One, but if you're the type of person that loves a snazzy looking piece of kit on your shelf, here's what you need to know:

The PS4 is a smaller console than the original Xbox One

The original Xbox One is a lot larger than the PS4, measuring up at 7.9 x 27.4 x 33.3cm compared to the PS4’s 5.3 x 27.5 x 30.5cm dimensions.

That’s quite the difference for your TV unit, but if your new console is being hidden away then the size potentially doesn’t matter.

It’s also too early to tell, even though the Xbox One and PS4 are both nearly three years old now, but the Xbox One’s larger size and additional ventilation system might make it last longer than the PS4.

However, the new Xbox One S is 40 percent smaller than the original Xbox One and has its power brick built in, which levels the playing field somewhat – but Sony has its own slimline revision on the horizon in the shape of the PS4 Slim, which recently leaked ahead of an official announcement. Unlike the Xbox One S, the PS4 Slim is simply a scaled-down version of the original machine and isn't believed to offer any big improvements – aside from a revised DualShock 4 which has a front-facing lightbar.

The Xbox One has a chunky power brick

It’s not just the box itself you’ve to consider when it comes to design. There are the power cables too. The original Xbox One model has a huge power brick along its cabling that can make your neat wire organisation a little tricky. You’ll need to make space for it behind your TV.

Sony’s PS4, on the other hand, only requires a single power cable that runs from socket to console without a power brick, making it easy to install, but also to move from room to room if required.

As we've already mentioned, this year's Xbox One S revision does away with the chunky power brick, thus removing this as a potential sticking point when it comes to picking between the two consoles.

The Xbox One has better connectivity options

There’s no point having a shiny new console if you can’t connect it to your TV. And the Xbox One has the edge on connectivity options, including three USB ports to the PS4’s two. We’ll show you more about this in the next section.

The PS4 and Xbox One S are evenly matched from a visual perspective

With its slanted design and light running down the centre, the PS4 is slimmer, sleeker and more attractive than the original Xbox One.

Microsoft’s console is, after all, an imposing black (or white) monolith. It might have a top that’s half a glossy panel while the other is taken up by vents, but at the end of the day it’s still a big box.

However, the company has clearly been listening to critics and its shiny new Xbox One S is quite a looker. Not only is it smaller than the original Xbox One, it has a rather fetching pattern effect on the top but retains the "two panel" effect seen on the original design. While it clearly shares the same DNA as the first Xbox One, the smaller footprint and refreshed look mean it's a lot more attractive, and we'd say it's pretty close to matching the PS4 for aesthetic charm.

Xbox One vs PS4 – Connectivity

As mentioned before, the PS4 has far less ports than the Xbox One. So let’s start with that.

Sony’s latest console has two USB ports along the front alongside the Blu-ray disc drive, which you’ll need to use your charge your controller. You’ve also got the power and disc eject buttons.

Around the back, there’s the power port at the bottom left-hand corner, and along the top row you have optical out, HDMI, Ethernet and AUX ports running from left to right.

But, on the Xbox One you’ve got a lot more ports to consider. From the front it’s pretty simple. There’s the disc drive and the eject button, with the Xbox logo acting as a capacitive touch power button.

Along the left-hand side of the console is a hidden USB port, which you can use to charge your controller if you’ve purchased the Play and Charge kit. Above that is an accessory-pairing button.

Around the back of the console is a small army of ports, which give it the edge in terms of being the better home entertainment console.

Running from left to right you have the AC port for power, an HDMI out for connecting your console to your TV, optical out and an HDMI for feeding your cable TV box into your Xbox One.

Then there’s a pair of USB ports, the Kinect port, IR out and the Ethernet port.

There’s even a lock port that allows you to connect a laptop security loop to tether your console to something, if you need to.

With the Xbox One S, the situation is largely the same. There's no Kinect port this time – although you can still connect the camera using a special USB adapter – but Microsoft has added an IR blaster on the front so you can use your console to control other elements of your AV setup, which cuts down on the amount of remotes you need to use.

Xbox One vs PS4 – Controllers

Before we go into the nitty gritty of the Xbox One and PS4 controllers, take a look at them in all their glory.

Both bear the genetic material of their forebears, but the DualShock 4 feels like more of a change. Microsoft has stuck with what worked so well in the Xbox 360 controller, and as such the Xbox One pad is more of a tweak than a full ground-up redesign.

There are two main changes. The Xbox One pad has rumble motors built into the triggers to give you feedback when, for example, shooting guns. But those rumble triggers easily make the Xbox One the better console to play racing games on – sorry, DriveClub and Gran Turismo. Just having the feedback of the tyres on the tracks in your fingertips is the best feeling.

Microsoft has also made huge improvement to the D-pad. The mushy Xbox 360 D-pad has been switched for one that's much more clicky and responsive. It'll work wonders on Street Fighter-style fighting games.

Sadly, the Xbox One controller still requires a pair of AA batteries as standard, rather than being rechargeable like the PS4's DualShock 4. You'll probably want to buy the Play and Charge kit separately for each controller for £19 a go.

However, if you do stick to AA batteries, you'll definitely see your Xbox One controller pack a longer play time than the PS4 controller, which we seem to have to charge after every single extended play session.

Again, like with the UI, PC gamers will prefer the Xbox One controller because of its familiarity and its resemblance to the Xbox 360 pad.

The DualShock 4's changes are more marked. It's a bit chunkier than the previous DualShock controllers and a lot heavier too, giving a firmer feel than the last-gen DualShock 3 pad.

Sony has also massively improved the analogue sticks in the DualShock 4. Where the DualShock 3 wasn't really much cop for first-person shooters, the new pad is great for almost all types of console games. There's also a new touchpad on the front, between the sticks and the main buttons, and a Share button to make uploading your gameplay videos easy.

We will say that after nearly a year of using our PS4 DualShock 4, the rubber on the right analogue stick is starting to wear away a touch. We know it's been an issue for some PS4 users, with some even having to replace them already. It hasn't been an issue for us with our Xbox One or for the wider community either.

Sony continues to evolve its controller, with the leaked PS4 Slim apparently coming with a slightly updated variant that showcases a front-facing light bar that resides on the upper edge of the touch pad.

After all that, have we really found a victor? Not as such. If you loved the Xbox 360 pad, you'll probably prefer the Xbox One controller. However, the DualShock 4 has a robust feel that previous PlayStation pads simply haven't had.

But there’s also the Xbox One Elite Controller to consider, which is available now – albeit in limited quantities. If you’re willing to pay the staggering £120 you can get yourself this customisable controller. It’s just perfect for those looking to get a more professional gaming experience from a pad.

Swappable D-pad and analogue sticks, Hair Trigger Locks, interchangeable rear paddles and a rubberised diamond grip and customisable inputs thanks to a companion app for Xbox One and PC; you pretty much couldn’t want any more from a controller.

To make your purchasing choice even more difficult, it's worth mentioning that the revised Xbox One S controller brings improvements to the table, too. It boasts a new textured grip, swappable covers, an extended operational range and Bluetooth built-in, which means you can use it with your PC.

Xbox One vs PS4 – Exclusive Games

But of course, a console isn’t a console without the games.

In the nearly two years since the Xbox One and PS4 were released, we’ve seen a basketful of top games launch for both consoles.

For our picks of the top games to launch this year, you should head to our best PS4 games and best Xbox One games features. But for anyone who’s thinking of buying either console in the near future, you should consider the exclusive games expected to launch in the near year or so.

These might just be the games that swing your compass in favour of one console or another.

Top Xbox One Exclusives

Gears of War 4

Out now

Gears of War 4 is a solid start to a new trilogy featuring new locations, characters and enemies. The signature gameplay fans have come to love remains untouched, combining fast-paced cover shooting with some excellent set-pieces. The story might not impress too much, but sets the stage for something potentially remarkable.

ReCore

Out now

From the makers of Metroid Prime comes ReCore, an Xbox One exclusive that tells the story of one of the last remaining humans. In this action-adventure title, you’ll forge friends with robot companions as they join you in the mysterious, dynamic world.

Forza Horizon 3

Out now

Taking the beloved spinoff series to the Australian Outback, Forza Horizon 3 is possibly the best racer on Xbox One. Setting you free in sprawling open world absolutely packed with surprises. Horizon 3 is a gift that keeps on giving to the passionate player, with expansions already on the way.

Sea of Thieves

Due in 2017

The latest effort from the developers of Banjo Kazooie and Perfect Dark could very well be the definitive pirate experience. You and your friends can build your own ship and set sail across the seven seas. Whether you decide to hunt for treasure or plunder other players, the choice is yours.

State of Decay 2

Due in 2017

Who can say no to an open world filled with zombies? While Dead Rising 4 was a bland misstep, we've high hopes for Undead Lab's State of Decay 2. The original was a fun and unique approach to survival gameplay, mixing brutal combat with risk-reward base building and daunting permadeath. State of Decay 2 promises to deliver this and more.

Top PS4 Exclusives

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Out Now

Uncharted is one of the defining PS4 exclusive series and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is the last entry in the Nathan Drake story. Drake, a now retired fortune hunter, has settled into normality but his life is suddenly turned upside down when his long-believed-dead brother makes an appearance. It’s time for Drake to have one last globe-trotting adventure.

The Last Guardian

Out now

The Last Guardian is finally out a wild, telling an emotionally compelling story about a young boy and his strange animal companion. Trico is the most lifelike creature we've ever seen a game, reacting to every movement and action in a way that feels real. Combine this with some compelling puzzle design and an excellent narrative and you've got one of the best exclusives on PS4.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Due March 1, 2017

In a tale of a rather different post-apocalyptic world, Horizon Zero Dawn shows an Earth where mechanised creatures are the top dogs and humans have regressed to a tribal hunter-gather existence. You are Aloy, a skilled hunter who goes on a compelling journey to discover the secrets of a forgotten civilisation.

Persona 5

Due April 4, 2017

Persona is arguably one of the best JRPG franchises of the past decade, and it's gotten better with each new entry. Persona 5 is far more ambitious, stylish and mechanically daunting than any game before it, and we cannot wait to play it next year.

Nioh

Due February 8, 2017

From the seasoned developer of Ninja Gaiden comes Nioh, a brutally gruesome adventure inspired by the aformentioned slasher and From Software's Dark Souls. Set in a twisted vision of Feudal Japan filled with mysterious ghouls and monsters, Nioh is a fast, satisfying and difficult ride we can't wait to experience.

Xbox One vs PS4 – User Interface and Dashboard

The PS4 has a simpler, somewhat less ambitious user interface. As it leaves you scrolling in just one direction most of the time, we have always found it a more intuitive experience than the Xbox One's software. There are rungs of content: the lower bar offering all your Recently Used content and holding all your games and apps in the Library icon at the end, while the top rung has the Settings, your PSN account, friends, notifications and other more system-related functions.

There is room for improvement, though. For example, at present you can't bring out the Netflix app to the top 'recently used' layer of the UI, even though it's a PS4 favourite for many people.

You can also organise your games into folders now, meaning it's easy to split up genres and series if you're that way inclined.

Well, that was until the New Xbox One Experience landed on our consoles. Gone has the Kinect-focused Xbox One UI from launch, instead there's a slick Windows 10 powered version that's far easier to use and access.

Not only is it easier to use than the previous interface, it's faster too and has a strong focus on community, games and news.

At the top there's all your recently accessed content, with their associated Game Hub integrated right into the listing.

Pull the right trigger and you'll be transported to your pins, while pressing RB and LB takes you to the Community, OneGuide and Store hubs.

Double tapping the Xbox logo on your controller anywhere on the UI will also now bring up your new Side Panel – a magical beast that contains your friends list, messages, notifications, Snap Menu and finally an easy way to access the Settings menu.

Top reasons to buy an Xbox One

It’s your all-in-one entertainment system

We said before that we’ve purchased both the Xbox One and PS4 and there’s a clear winner when it comes to all-round entertainment. You can feed your cable TV signal (and Freeview too if you buy the Xbox One digital TV tuner) through the Xbox One to make everything sit within one UI.

The OneGuide works really well, offering all your live TV coverage within your Xbox One with the ability to pause your favourite programme to make a cup of tea.

What’s more, you can make it so your Xbox One turns on your TV too, meaning the whole process is a lot quicker and simpler.

Xbox 360 game backwards compatibility

Although the PS4 might have PlayStation Now, Microsoft wipes the floor with Sony with its elegant solution for Xbox One backwards compatibility for Xbox 360 games.

You can read all about it in our Xbox One backwards compatibility guide, but basically you can insert any supported Xbox 360 disc into your Xbox One and play it natively on your new console. Or, if you owned the Xbox 360 games digitally, you can simply download them from the Games & Apps panel of your Xbox One as normal.

And it’s totally free if you already own the games. Plus, any Xbox 360 titles offered on the Games with Gold service will also be backwards compatible from now on.

Xbox One supports USB drives for external storage

Although you can tinker with the internal hard drive of the Xbox One, it’s a lot easier to upgrade your Xbox One storage by simply plugging in an external hard drive.

And it really is that simple. Nab yourself a USB 3.0 hard drive that’s 256GB or larger (the Xbox One can actually support two of these) and attach it via one of the USB ports and the Xbox One will guide you through the set-up process.

It’s a quick, inexpensive and effective way of getting you a lot more Xbox One storage without you having to reach for a screwdriver.

It’s the only console with EA Access

EA Access is an Xbox One exclusive service that gives you unlimited playtime of top Electronic Arts games for a monthly fee. For £3.99 a month or £19.99 a year, you get to play EA’s best Xbox One games, play some of them before they are released and get a 10% discount off any other EA digital purchases on Xbox One.

The titles we’d recommend on EA Access right now are Titanfall, Dragon Age: Inquisition and, if you’ve not played it, Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 (which has a ten-hour demo available). All you need to do is install EA Access on your Xbox One.

Xbox One S is a real looker in a tidy package

From the moment Microsoft lifted the lid on the original Xbox One, Sony fans have been quick to point out that it's a rather dumpy machine. It's too big and the power brick is external, which means it takes up much more room than the positively svelte PS4. That has all changed with the Xbox One S, a smaller, better-looking piece of kit with a built-in power supply.

Xbox One S supports 4K video and HDR TVs

If you're the kind of person who loves being at the cutting edge then you're no doubt already planning your next TV purchase, and there's a good chance you're going to go for a 4K-ready offering with High Dynamic Range support. Xbox One S not only plays 4K video, it can take advantage of HDR tech in both films and games, making it the sensible choice for hardcore tech buffs.

Top reasons to buy a PS4

The PS4 UI is better

At present, the PS4 UI is a lot more user-friendly and better presented than the Xbox One version. It’s easy to see where all your content is, you can access the settings within a few steps and you don’t need to learn how to use it.

The PS4 is not only easier to use, but it’s also better looking. Although the new Xbox One UI is rather lovely.

Games look better on the PS4

Even though we’re over three years into the life cycle of both the Xbox One and PS4, developers still have a tendency to launch games with better resolutions and framerates on the PS4.

You usually see a cross-platform game run at 1080p Full HD and 60fps on PS4, while the Xbox One edition might be 900p HD even at that buttery smooth 60fps.

We’re not sure why this happens, as Xbox One exclusives will always run at the maximum resolution and framerate. But at the moment, if you want your console games looking the very best they can be, you need the PS4.

We might argue that you won’t tell the difference between 900p and 1080p in practice though, so how much this matters is very much down to you.

Sony has VR

PlayStation VR is a cheap yet impressive entry-level VR headset, and there are plenty of games you won't find anywhere else. Resident Evil 7 is playable in its entirety on Sony's headset, and you've got modern classics in the form of Rez Infinite.

The PS4 has Share Play

PS4 Share Play is definitely one feature that you won’t find on the Xbox One. It allows you to let other PS4 owners play your games, play with your co-operatively or watch what you’re playing without having to own the same games as you.

Sony calls it a virtual couch experience, making it feel like you're playing games with your buddies when they’re right there, but it’s all done remotely.

Backwards compatibility through PlayStation Now

Although it doesn’t have the elegance or free price tag of Microsoft’s backwards compatibility solution, PlayStation Now is still something you’ll want to consider before buying a PS4.

It’s in a way offering you the ability to play PS3 and older games on your PS4, by streaming them from the cloud as you would a movie or TV series via Netflix. There are hundreds of titles on there to play, but there’s a catch. It’ll cost you.

At the moment the UK doesn’t have access to the PlayStation Now membership options available in the US. Instead you need to rent titles individually, and it doesn’t come cheap. Rental prices start at £2.99 for a two-day rental, going up to 37.99 for a 30-day rental.

It’s a good service for those looking to brush up on older titles before the next series entry arrives.

Verdict

Xbox One has come on leaps and bounds since launch. The change in focus and philosophy since Phil Spencer became the boss of the Xbox division has worked wonders for gaming, and we’re now eagerly anticipating our first glimpse at the Scorpio. The timely arrival of the Xbox One S will tide us over until Project Scorpio arrives late next year, and puts Microsoft's system on a more level playing field with Sony.

However, it's hard to escape the raw power of the PS4 as a gaming platform. These are, after all, games consoles first and foremost, and Sony took that philosophy with its hardware from the very beginning. Though it may lack the backwards compatibility of Xbox One, Sony is investing in the future with VR tech, and PlayStation VR promises to deliver an incredibly exciting future for gaming. The PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One S continue to duke it out, while the PS4 Slim is also be available now, just in case you're looking for a console which has as small a footprint as possible.

There's still plenty left in this race, but as things stand the PS4 seems to be the more solid investment.

