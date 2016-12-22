How to quickly fix 7 common Xbox One and One S problems

It's also worth checking the disc itself. If it's been scratched or is otherwise compromised, that can stop the game from installing properly. Try cleaning it off before restarting the install process.

Otherwise, try resetting the console using the hard reset method described above. While it might not seem as though an internet connection is required to install a game, often the console will download the latest updates before actually installing the game files from the disc.

If you're hooked up to the web, you might find the issue is on Microsoft's end. You can use the Live Status page to check whether Microsoft is having issues with its online service.

However, some users have started an install only to see the progress bar freeze at 0%. If you've experienced this problem, the first thing to do is make sure you have the latest patches installed. Check whether your console is online or not, as simply ensuring you have an internet connection is sometimes enough to kick-start an install. Otherwise, connecting to the internet should start any patch downloads.

With the Xbox One, Microsoft introduced mandatory installs, which means every time you buy a physical copy of a game, you'll have to wait while the console installs the game files. Usually, you'll be able to start playing the game before the install completes, so it's not too much of an inconvenience.

If none of that works, make sure you've installed the Blu-ray player app properly. Microsoft has a page you can visit for a full guide to installing and setting up the relevant app. If all that fails, it's time to contact Microsoft.

If, however, you're having trouble, try the disc in another UHD Blu-ray player if possible, otherwise the usual cleaning the disc and restarting the console steps apply.

So, what can you do if you've bought one of these unusable discs? Well, Microsoft says the issue has "since been corrected," so only a few users should be affected, and if you've updated your console's software, you should be OK.

So you bought the Xbox One S for its 4K Blu-ray capabilities, and who could blame you. Microsoft's latest version of the console is the cheapest UHD Blu-ray player currently available. Unfortunately, it seems there could be an issue with some early 4K Blu-ray discs.

Still having issues? Time to request a repair from Microsoft, or take the console back to where you got it and cause a fuss until they replace it for you.

If, however, your Xbox One refuses to read any discs, Microsoft has a few solutions for you to try. First of all, it seems using the 'Instant-On' power mode can cause problems with some consoles. Microsoft advises you go to Settings>All Settings>Power>Power mode and select Energy saving. Then do a hard reset by holding down the console's power button for 10 seconds. Once the console has shut down, turn it back on and try the disc again.

The problem seems to result in an error message that says a particular disc isn't readable. First of all, if only one disc is causing an issue, it could be the disc itself, so make sure it's clean and not covered in scratches.

Even more disconcerting than the 'no power' problem is the sound of your console's disc drive crunching. Some Xbox One users have experienced this problem when inserting a disc, but luckily it doesn't look like the discs themselves are damaged by this issue.

If you've got power in the brick, and the console power button itself lights up, but there's no picture on the screen, check you haven't accidentally plugged the HDMI cable into the 'HDMI In' port instead of the 'HDMI Out' port. Many a gaming session has been delayed by this simple mistake.

If you're sure eveything is hooked up correctly, check the light on the Xbox One's power brick. It should be either orange or white to indicate it's receiving power. If there's no light, you've just identified the problem. Try a different outlet, and if there's still no light, it's time to contact Microsoft for a replacement power brick.

It goes without saying that before anything else, you should check everything is connected properly, and you've actually turned the power on.

There's nothing more worrying than when your console won't even turn on, and the Xbox One seems particularly prone to causing its owners severe anxiety in this way. But before you hurl your console out the window in despair, there's a few things you should try.

Finally, try testing your connection by opening the guide and going to Settings>All Settings>Network. From here you should see "Test network connection" on the far right. If you're getting a specific error code after running the test, head over to Microsoft's connection error list page to figure out what's gone awry.

You could also try a hard reset on the console, which clears the cache and resets the network card. Simply hold the power button for five seconds until the console shuts down. You can then unplug it, leave it for 30 seconds, and reconnect.

Of course, the issue could stem from your own internet connection, so the old trick of restarting your router may well fix the problem. Otherwise, head over to the Microsoft Live Status page to see if the company is experiencing problems on its end. If so, again, it's simply a matter of waiting until the company sorts itself out.

If you're trying to update your console but you're finding the download is taking far longer than it should – or not even starting – it might be better to try downloading another time. That's because traffic on the Microsoft server could be at a high while everyone tries to download the latest system update.

A quick Google before buying should let you know whether a game will run at the full resolution or not. It's also worth being aware that games running in Full HD will usually have a lower frame rate. The aforementioned Battlefield 4 has a 60fps rate, while Need For Speed, though it has a higher resolution, runs at only 30fps.

This does come across as a bit odd when the Xbox One is meant to be a ‘next-gen’ console. However, there are obvious reasons for this. Using a lower resolution or frame rate helps to avoid performance issues that come with large games . Battlefield 4 , for example, runs at 720p, while Need For Speed: Rivals runs at the full 1080p resolution.

The Xbox One is a Full HD console, able to play 1080p games with – in theory – relative ease. However, not all games output in this resolution – some are ‘only’ 720p, like the majority of Xbox 360 games, while some run at 900p, and others at Full HD.

Of course, that means a lot of older titles still won't run on the Xbox One, so if you're finding your copy of Halo 4 isn't loading, unfortunately you're out of luck until Microsoft decides to add support.

However, not all your 360 games will run on the latest console. When backwards compatibility was added in 2015, there were only 104 Xbox 360 games that would work on the Xbox One. More have been added since, and now that number is up to 309.

When it first launched in 2013, the Xbox One didn't come with backwards compatibility, meaning your old Xbox 360 games wouldn't work on the new console. Luckily, Microsoft has since seen the light and added backwards compatibility to the Xbox One.

Microsoft updated its Xbox One console in 2016, with the Xbox One S now coming with support for 4K Blu-rays, and a much slimmer design. But despite the shiny new update, the console still isn't without its problems. Here are the main issues with the Xbox One and Xbox One S and how to fix them.

Xbox Problems: The Xbox One and Xbox One S are great consoles but they're not without their share of issues. Our guide explains the most common Xbox annoyances and how to quickly fix them – whatever version of the Xbox you own, everything you need to know and all the solutions you need are right here.

Norbury May 29, 2013, 12:55 pm "more beefier GPU"? Ignoring your typo, that is terrible English!

Richard Anthony May 29, 2013, 12:57 pm Are you SURE about the CEC / ARC?... I'm fairly certain that I heard Mr Mattrick mention IR control (e.g, blasters)... CEC certainly will NOT work with the majority of devices - even those which support it in one guise or another - it is about as standard as MIDI; the bare bones are taken as a concept and implemented entirely differently between manufacturers. ARC would not be required unless the TV is the "Host" of the video stream - if you are using a set-top box with the XB1 between the host device and the TV (via the HDMI passthrough), the audio will hit the XB1 before the TV thus no need for the "Return" part. ARC would therefore only be required if using a freeview type service built-in to the TV. YES - IR can be less reliable - but consider that the XB1 can "See" the video stream via the HDMI passthrough and it's not a huge leap to expect it to be able to CONFIRM a successful channel change, for-example. We are still waiting to hear the full story of the DRM implications. YES - they could be dire - but they are SOFTWARE implemented (most likely via the cloud / voucher codes) and thus can be changed VERY quickly and easily - if it is the number one identified sales killer, you can be certain that MS will reverse what-ever decision is taken PDQ. The PS4 is more powerful? QED. Will it be "Useable"? (Sony dont have a great track record for developer ease of use...) YES - it has GDDR5 memory as opposed to the XB1's DDR3 - so will be able to effect large block data transfers more quickly between CPU / GPU - but DDR3 will have the edge for multiple atomic transfers. I imagine this means that textures will "Pop" less with PS4? We can only talk about the numbers until we have some actual evidence. Let's not forget that the PS3 was "More powerful" than the 360... It didn't translate well enough to justify the additional cost IMO. YES I had both consoles - but I had the "Original" PS3, which refused to bitstream blurays (they fixed that with the slim) so that my amp could do what I paid for it to do with TrueHD audio. The family really only played LBP (which was an amazingly well crafted game!) on the PS3 anyway so I sold it fairly quickly. Powerbrick? Not a game changer for me... PSUs can fail - this approach seems sensible to me. YES - the 360 had a terrible problem with RRODs with their first 2 or 3 iterations. Let's hope MS have learned from this with the XB1! Checking-in? We do that *anyway* when we log-in to XBLive or the PSN. So you dont log-in daily? You wont be an early adopter then, so let's just see how it turns out. There's a lot to gain by checking in / being online... optional email notifications / notifications that friends are online or the ability to establish a call or videochat by voice / targetted newsfeeds etc. YES - I'm a media junkie and YES - I probably love my tech TOO much... But the records show that a lot of console players are, too... Maybe I'm being cavalier about it - but I sign in via my phone / tablet / pc etc. for notifications etc. so this isn't a deal breaker for me either. You can be sure that "Other consoles" will need to do the same very soon to be competitive. YES you will be able to opt out! It may restrict your ability to do some things the console is designed to do... But guess what... It wont be able to *DO* those things if it isn't online! Kinect? Come on guys! Do you sit at home wearing a tinfoil hat? If so - then DONT BUY AN XB1! Or a PS4 with it's cameras (Or yeah - buy a PS4 and either dont buy or unplug the PS4 cameras and just accept that you'll get none of the benefits it might bring). NOBODY wants to watch you in your living room - I mean, why would they? are you REALLY that important or interesting eating your bag of crisps or watching the morning news in your undies? The amount of "Use" of the kinect allowed by anything other than games will be entirely controllable. It WONT be a government monitoring system, MS wont be collecting pictures or audio and it wont be easily hackable. Am I a MS fan? Actually - NO. I seriously dont like windows. But then, I don't like MACos either, nor unix. I'm GLAD that most of what I need to do can now be done in chromeOS (OK - I know it's unix REALLY - but I dont have to get my hands dirty anymore) or Android. I am a software developer, so HAVE to use a wide spread of technology on a daily basis. I look forward to the PS4 AND the XB1 but I must admit that I LIKE the concept of voice control for my devices. I currently have a Harmony one and have considered several voice activated universal remotes but found none to meet my needs yet... XB1 could be it! And better fidelity playing Gears / Halo / whatever becomes possible with the new tech? Great!

Andrew_TR May 29, 2013, 12:59 pm It certainly is. I believe I was changing "more powerful" to "beefier" and made a right old corned beef hash of it. We have edited the article. Thanks for the heads-up.

Andrew_TR May 29, 2013, 1:13 pm Hi Richard, Cheers for the lengthy comment! We'll look into the IR/CEC question. It was my belief that Microsoft hadn't fully explained how the TV system works, hence this degree of tech extrapolation. Fair enough about the Powerbrick - wouldn't bug me either, but I'm sure it'll P-off a few folks. Similarly with check-in, it shouldn't affect MOST of us MOST of the time. And we are largely tin foil hat-free these days. But don't you think some level of tabloid harrumph'ing is likely? Whether that matters is another point!

Richard Anthony May 29, 2013, 1:33 pm You'll never please everyone, Andrew - journalist or game console designer! I'm sure there will be endless fanbois wars and totally unfathomable levels of loyalty in all camps... I don't want to have three consoles to cover all the bases. I'm going to have to choose one console or the other. Last round went XBOX for me after having the Wii / PS3 and XBox for a few months. Wait too long and lose too much financially. Never regretted my choice despite having to pay for a LIVE service that WORKS (sadly, that wasn't my experience with early PSN). Ended up with 4 xboxes (xboxi?!) because I have three boys - even had 4 copies of Halo Reach so that we can all play online together (one memorable evening the boys had 3 mates in each room and I had the dads in the lounge with either a beer or a controller each!) The smack-talk was hilarious and I'm sure we'll do the same again over the summer after a barbeque... I know the boys will be chomping at the bit for a new console when they are released. I SUSPECT that the xbox will still suit us best - we tend to prefer the xbox exclusives although the boys do enjoy a bash at drakes fortune when at a friends house, and still hanker after a proper alternative to LBP on the xbox. I am GUESSING that they would all prefer the same box again as it will mean they can share many of the games (so-long as they are age appropriate, of-course...). Think it's going to be an expensive Christmas again... Just hope everything will become clearer and more certain for us after E3.

Andrew_TR May 29, 2013, 2:02 pm That Halo Reach scenario sounds like fun! Personally the jury's very much out for me. About 95 per cent of what I use consoles for these days is Netflix (getting old), although I'm like you I'm keen to see what E3 brings.

chaosdefinesorder May 29, 2013, 4:14 pm You didn't mention the rumours/indications that the Xbox One will be region locked. The Xbox 360 was locked while the PS3 never was, so if the PS4 isn't locked either then that's a potentially big downside to the Xbox One given how much cheaper games can sometimes be from abroad... (source: http://www.digitaltrends.com/g... sorry for external link if that's not allowed!)

Nik May 29, 2013, 4:52 pm Far too many negatives for me region locked ,always on internet/ kinect and the some what unproven used/borrowed games scenario, all leave a bitter taste and have taken the excitement away for me and will stick with my first love which is PC gaming and the very excellent mediaportal can do the rest.

rybo1 May 29, 2013, 5:38 pm I'll go with Sony any day.

Jedibeeftrix May 29, 2013, 8:38 pm "the Xbox One is one of the most exciting gadgets of the year. Will any of these problems put you off buying, though?" yes.

John Walker May 29, 2013, 8:58 pm this console has already been passed up by me and everyone i know. which is a lot of people. and we each have massive 360 library's. we are just hoping Sony doesn't follow suit. if they do decide to go with this heavy handedness then we are just gonna stick with the pc. and we are all into tech. we will gladly pass along this information to the less tech savvy to make sure Xbox one fails. sincerely pissed off gamers.

John Walker May 29, 2013, 9:04 pm the Xbox seems like a system for you. congratulations. for everyone i know that's into tech, they and i will be passing.

John Walker May 29, 2013, 9:06 pm you know sharing games will not be so simple on the nextbox right?

dffdfd@dfdfdf.com May 30, 2013, 8:56 am What the? I love my 360 and am an xbox fan. But, PS4 here I come.

Guest May 30, 2013, 10:31 am .

Guest May 30, 2013, 10:36 am .

Richard Anthony May 30, 2013, 11:54 am this from Phil Harrison: "Just like today, if you have a game disc that you buy from the store, you can play that game. The game is now installed to the hard drive. Any user who is associated with that Xbox One can play that game. I can give that game disc to my son and he can go and take it to another machine inside the house and play it on that machine. Just like today, only one of us can play it at any one time." - so that's my family covered... YES I understand that swapping games with mates is *likely* to be harder - but I always say to the boys that they should ensure they bring games back with them if they take them out to a friends - at the end of the day we've had several £40 discs eaten by a friend's puppy after lending etc. - that's quite an investment to shrug off. Of-course we would prefer to be able to swap around with trusted friends, let's see what they come up with for that. I think it's a shame that there is SO MUCH press about the inability to share when full details aren't known yet - there's a lot of energy potentially being wasted. I appreciate though that without this level of energy directed at the issue by the gamers, MS could well read the apathy as tacit acceptance of the situation and not review a flawed policy... A few of my mates are just as in-to tech as I am and are saying "NO" to the xbox for - I am sure - similar reasons to yourself... But I know that most of them will end up buying one anyway. It doesn't make them fickle, it means they're being reactive to the MEDIA SUPPOSITIONS rather than the eventual facts.

Dave May 30, 2013, 12:47 pm You sound well versed and intelligent, and therefore I am surprised about your comment "It WONT be a government monitoring system, MS wont be collecting pictures or audio and it wont be easily hackable." I am no conspiracist, (yes I may have just invented that word) but technology and 'big brother' fears are so apparent, if every phonecall we make is monitored, and your location tracked, now we have the ability to see into people's homes 24/7, don't be ridiculous, power corrupts my friend. And the best way to do so is to make it something people 'want' without thinking of the other uses. And yes of course people monitor it, you in your underpants may have no reason for them to care, but the guy next door up to something else may. That may sound secure and safe to you, catching the 'bad' guys, but then who decides who is 'good' and who is 'bad' - oh yeah, the kid with the bigger stick and media control decides who they want to blame as 'terrorists'. (Terrorism: smaller power fighting against a bigger power) In short, a lot of people don't read or care about the small print that says they can sell on the information they collect (like with Google), and a lot of people will buy the latest console whilst only seeing the positives, giving a lot of power to people that shouldn't have omnipotence.

Richard Anthony May 31, 2013, 1:00 pm Hi, Dave; I "Get" the trjoan horse theory and I can totally see how it's not a huge leap of imagination to string all the headline grabbers together to arrive at the suggestion that this *could* be used as a publicly funded stealth big brother... But the ramifications would be far worse for the government who wields such power than for those misguided and lied to in-order to provide the base data... Imagine - a terrorist / tax dodger / false insurance claimant etc. is collared and there is no evidence to convict? No - the fact that the origination of the data came from such a setup would VERY quickly be uncovered and made public. Of-course the government (etc.) wouldn't care that it would hang Microsoft and the xbox - but just try to imagine for a moment the impact it would have on the voting public... It would be far worse than simply "Losing a few votes" - it would be absolute carnage as there would be concrete - irrefutable proof that the public were being abused en masse, aided and abetted by services offered by private companies and paid for by themselves. THAT is why I am comfortable making such an apparently glib statement. OK - so you (and I am sure millions of others - at the moment...) see the *potential* threat as despicable - and of-course I can't say categorically that I am right - but I am confident enough to "risk" my *OWN* family's privacy in-order to gain the benefits the setup will offer me. My wife already asks "Is that thing on" regards the 360 Kinect when we are having a private conversation in-case friends or family could overhear something juicy (!) but of-course it makes no difference... There are phones / ipads with facetime / laptops with webcams etc. always on all over the house with the kids - each of which could as readily (if not MORE so) be tapped by undesirable sources in addition to unwittingly passing on some gossip. - Richard.

Dave May 31, 2013, 1:29 pm Forgive me, I never intended a protracted conversation about a barely mentioned subject, which doesn't focus on the subject you wrote about; being the xbox one console as a whole, but, as an intelligent and mostly fair minded review (which in fairness is just your opinion) it carries more weight and influence than some hater may.

Having said that, because people may look up to you, that was why I mentioned that element of opinion as somewhat blasee, because I would want to encourage people to think outside the box and away from the 'other people do it so it must be right' attitude.

And with your above examples, of course they wouldn't be so obvious, they would find some other evidence or excuses to raid the house and 'oh look what we happened to find' you know they would, doesn't mean that unofficially most of their intel may come from devices such as these. And yes they have technology to do incredible things you are right, BUT it comes down to cost, - if people buy cameras for them to just tap into (unofficially) then its a hell of a lot cheaper and easier to spy than paying to send camera teams to each persons' houses! Its a very clever long term game sir with scary consequences, like all great ideas, they start small and people abuse them.

Thankfully in the UK we didn't vote in the National ID cards, because yes convenient for day to day, but then you cannot do ANYTHING without it, and are tracked everywhere you go without effort. Like mobile phones...

Case Smith May 31, 2013, 6:04 pm I currently own a Xbox 360, and I get most of my games by waiting a few months after a new game is released and buy it used for a slightly cheaper price. One of the big reasons I'm buying a PS4 is gong to be that I don't want to have to pay extra to buy used or to play a game that a friend has brought over to play together. I never knew that game piracy was such a big deal that Microsoft has to introduce another price that affects everyone to attempt to deter a minor group of criminals.

Gavin June 1, 2013, 7:04 pm Is this really the best that they could have come up with, forget about the guts because there is definitely no glory in this design, a console that is supposed to be the epicentre of our home entertainment network, it will only ever be as good as the tech you connect / sync it with, but come on, with everything in the tech world getting slimmer and lighter this is really the best that a billion dollar company can come up with, it just smacks of a lacklustre approach, ignoring the attraction of a beautifully designed piece of future tech, I have 2 360 elites, anything bigger than that just does not appeal, I may have to go to the dark side and buy a PLAYSTATION !!!!!!

Sandy Jenkins June 2, 2013, 10:23 pm Time to buy a sony... Just too many issues with xbox this round. DRM is a nightmare all I have to say is Blizzard or Sim City and everyone knows the issue. Besides that how many people even buy new games? If its up to DRM and load onto the hard drive I am out.

Brunski419 June 3, 2013, 2:43 am I have always gone with Microsoft...until now. I have seen nothing to make me want to buy the XBOX One. If i get a new console at all, at this point it would be the PS4.