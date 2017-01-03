PS4 Pro vs Xbox One S: Which is the best console?

PS4 Pro vs Xbox One S: We compare the leading consoles from Sony and Microsoft and see how their specs and key features stack up to help you decide which console to buy.

PS4 Pro vs Xbox One S – Performance

The performance difference between the PS4 Pro and Xbox One S is pretty huge, and this directly affects what the two are capable of.

The Xbox One S is essentially the same machine as the Xbox One in terms of internal specs. There are very minor performance differences in specific circumstances, but for all intents and purposes it’s the same machine. This makes life easier for developers.

However, as things stand the Xbox One S is the most powerful Xbox console going into 2017. With this year set to see the launch of the immensely powerful Xbox Project Scorpio, however, this is set to change.

The PS4 Pro, meanwhile, has had some significant performance boosts and what looks like entirely new hardware – it’s twice as powerful as the PS4 at certain tasks. There’s better processing performance and what sounds like an entirely new graphics chip from AMD, using the firm’s Polaris architecture that made the Radeon RX 480 PC graphics card such an amazing piece of kit.

In terms of raw power, the PS4 Pro's graphics chip is rated at 4 TFLOPS (trillion floating point operations per second), where the Xbox One is at around 1.4TFLOPS.

As a result, the PS4 Pro is able to deliver higher-resolution content, which we’ll get to in our next section…

PS4 Pro vs Xbox One S – Resolution and HDR gaming

Both the Xbox One S and the PS4 Pro support HDR. For more on that check out our HDR explainer article.

The difference between the two here is that the PS4 is able to output games at a higher resolution than Full HD. Unfortunately, Sony hasn’t said exactly what that resolution is, but on the company’s follow-up stream after its “PlayStation Meeting” event, several game developers spoke of “close to 4K resolution”.

It looks like whatever the elevated resolution is will then be upscaled to 4K. If you’re playing in Full HD, you’ll end up with smoother anti-aliasing, meaning the divisions between objects on screen will be much smoother than on the regular PS4.

The Xbox One S only upscales games to 4K with no visual fidelity enhancements aside from HDR, as mentioned above.

For raw gaming performance, then, the PS4 Pro looks like a clear winner here, although we’ll obviously have to get one in for testing before we say that conclusively.

PS4 Pro – No 4K Blu-ray

Features-wise, the two are very similar, but there’s one key differentiator that gives the Xbox One S a massive boost, and that’s its Ultra HD Blu-ray player. Incredibly, despite owning the UHD Blu-ray standard, Sony has chosen not to include the technology in its new flagship console.

This is quite a stunning omission and points towards two things: a future console that actually includes a 4K Blu-ray player, and the fact that Sony is desperate to undercut Microsoft’s competitively priced Xbox One S.

Either way, anybody who was hoping to watch the latest movies in Ultra HD in disc form will have to shell out upwards of £400 for a separate 4K Blu-ray player.

PS4 Pro vs Xbox One S – HDR and 4K content

If you were never planning on buying 4K Blu-rays, you won’t miss the Ultra HD Blu-ray player.

Both the Xbox One and PS4 Pro support streaming 4K and HDR content from the likes of YouTube and Netflix, with more services on the way to both.

Of course, you’ll need a 4K HDR TV to enjoy any of this stuff.

PS4 Pro vs Xbox One S – Games

Both the PS4 Pro and Xbox One S support all the games designed for the PS4 and Xbox One S respectively. Some new PS4 games, including Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, will support PS4 Pro out of the box, while any that don’t will still work just fine, but will just be upscaled to 4K without any extra graphical enhancements.

The same applies to the Xbox One S – some new games will get HDR support, but those that don’t will still work.

PS4 Pro vs Xbox One S – Dimensions

The PS4 pro is significantly wider than the Xbox One S, measuring in at 295 x 327 x 55mm where the One S is 229 x 292 x 63.5mm. It's also longer, but ever so slightly thinner.

PS4 Pro vs Xbox One S - Best Deals

PS4 Pro vs Xbox One S – Conclusion

The Xbox One S and PS4 Pro are two very different devices. Where Microsoft has focused on 4K video content, Sony has gone all-out to produce a more powerful console specifically for games.

Which of these things you prioritise is entirely up to you. Or, if you prefer, you could wait until next year for the super-powerful Xbox Scorpio, whatever that ends up being.

