Phones of the Year 2016: Who won the smartphone wars in 2016?

We round up the best phones from 2016, from the iPhone 7 to the Google Pixel. But which came out on top?

It's been a long 12 months, with probably little to cheer about unless you're a Leicester City fan. But we've got something to breathe some festive cheer into your life; our annual look at the best smartphones of 2016.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S8 – Everything you need to know

We did a video earlier in the year ranking the contenders, but since then Apple released the iPhone 7 and Google unveiled Pixel and Pixel XL so it seemed an update was due.

So join Mobile and Tablets editor Max Parker (@Parkermax) and Video editor Tom Honeyands (@TheTechChap) as they rank 13 top phones; looking at their design, display, cameras and just how much we enjoy using them.

Can the Samsung Galaxy S7 continue to reign supreme? Has Google unleashed a champion? Or is Apple back on top? Click the video to find out.

Oh, and before you watch remember to hold a minutes silence for the ill-fated Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

Video: Best Smartphone 2016/17:

What's your favourite phone of the year? Let us know in the comments below