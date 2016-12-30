Why 2017 will be the year phones get interesting again

OPINION: Mobiles and Tablets Editor, Max Parker, has reviewed a lot of phones this year. A lot of very good phones, no doubt. But he thinks they're missing something special.

This year will live long in the memory, but not for its smartphones. While other areas of tech have flourished, phones have stuck pretty stagnant all year. Apple, Samsung, HTC, Sony have all done good things, but without the innovation needed to make them exciting.

But 2017 is going to be a different story. I hope, anyway.

A rare Apple misstep

It’s hard to think of a year in recent memory that has been so polarising for Apple. The veneer of the once near universally celebrated brand has started to slip, and it’s not hard to see why. The new MacBook Pro range has been met with mixed response, while the iMac and MacBook Air have seemingly been left with barely a passing mention. The Apple TV has failed to revolutionise television with its meagre selection of apps (in the UK, at least) and then of course there’s the iPhone.

Kicking off the year by re-releasing a three-year-old phone with slightly updated internals was hardly met with enthusiasm, but the iPhone SE is probably my favourite Apple phone of the year. The iPhone 7 was a disappointment; with poor battery life, upgrades in all the wrong places and no headphone jack. I like the 7 Plus more, but it’s still a hulking device that is both far bigger than it needs to be and lacking some basic features – quick charging being one – I have come to expect from phones.

But, I’ve got a sneaking suspicious 2017 might be different. On the phone side of things, at least. Next year marks the tenth anniversary of the iPhone. Yes, it’s really been a decade since Steve Jobs introduced arguably Apple’s most important ever product. The original iPhone changed how we look at our phone, and hopefully the iPhone 8 (or just 'iPhone' as I suspect it will be called) might do the same.

Apple loves dates, anniversaries and anything it can celebrate (remember that nostalgic look at its laptops before the new MacBook Pro was announced?) and the rumours point to a big change for the iPhone in 2017. A curved OLED display has been rumoured, wireless charging, higher-res display, multiple new size options, new colours. I’d hope for something more, something that would change the way we see phones as much as the original did.

However odd they look, the AirPods might be the first clue into Apple’s all wireless future. They cleverly connect without a fiddly setup and can be accessed from all your other Apple bits again without any sort of setup. It’s a far cry from the cumbersome state of Bluetooth currently. Imagine a charger that intelligently works in the same way, altering the charging speeds dependant on your situation and working with other accessories like the Apple Watch.

It’s even more of a shame that Apple didn’t capitalise and innovate this year, because it hasn’t been the best year for Android phone makers either. It’s been a year of iterative updates, that might be excellent but lack that showstopping feature. 2017 is hopefully the year this will change.

Iterative Android

Take the Samsung Galaxy S7 – a great phone (our favourite of the year) but in many ways it’s the same as S6. The same can be said for HTC 10 flagship, and even more so far Sony’s Xperia line.

I think we’ve reached the peak of smartphones as they currently are. They don’t need to be any faster because there aren’t any apps that demand this much power; the screens don’t need to any sharper because our eyes can even distinguish the pixels anymore.

So, where do we go from here? Well, hopefully onto new features that actually make a difference. Improve the experience.

Another big year for Samsung

A couple of the rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S8 could just tick some of these boxes. It could get rid of the bezel completely, sticking the classic fingerprint sensor and home-button inside the screen itself. Aside from sounding ridiculously futuristic, it would help phones to be smaller – something that the majority of people I speak to still want – but with bigger screens.

Another rumour, that stemmed from a setting buried inside the Android 7.0 Nougat updates for the Galaxy S7, show a variable screen resolution mode.

People have been calling for 4K screens on phones since quad-HD became the mainstream, but why? In reality there is minimal need for a 4K or UHD phone screen. We would struggle to notice the difference on such a small display, and the likely detriment to performance and battery just isn’t worth it. But, if you could alter the resolution when you needed it? That sounds like something much better. Switching the resolution to 4K when you’re using a virtual reality headset makes sense – this one of the occasions where you would notice the extra resolution – seems a smart move. If Samsung wants to push mobile VR, without sacrificing overall performance, this could be a very clever decision.

There’s also HDR, a feature that’s arguably more important on TVs than 4K. HDR – or high dynamic range – gives you better black levels and more realistic colours and it’s glorious. Samsung first introduced it on the ill-fated Note 7, but due its short life-span the support simply never gained traction. I’m sure it’ll come to the Galaxy S8 though, and that’s exciting.

Wait, Microsoft?

You probably hadn’t come into this article expecting me to talk about Microsoft, but a recent announcement has given it the chance to finally, finally, do something interesting with its phone. The computing giant just revealed that it will support ARM chips, notably the new Snapdragon 835, for emulating actual desktop apps.

This could finally make Continuum work: Imagine plugging your phone into a display and having really apps like Chrome, Photoshop and whatnot available. This could also lead to much more powerful phone apps and the idea of a Surface Phone with this ability is the ‘something different’ I have been looking for.

Of course, they'll be other stuff too. We'll probably see more attempts at modular phones, high-end components falling in price and turning up in cheaper phones and there will of course be a load of Chinese brand's driving the prices down. But I am looking for something else, and I think 2017 might just bring it.

