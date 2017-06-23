Netflix vs Amazon: Which streaming service deserves your cash?

Netflix vs Amazon Instant Video: Which is the best video streaming service? We take a look.
When it comes to streaming, most people think of Netflix. But, in recent years, Amazon has done a great job of challenging the reigning VOD king with its own Prime Instant Video service.
Now, the great original series are spread across both services, with Netflix playing host to such hit shows as House of Cards and Stranger Things, and Amazon providing such fine programming as Transparent and Bosch.
All of which is great, but it does mean you'll need two subscriptions if you want to keep up with all the new shows, not to mention the array of movies on offer on both platforms.
And for some, paying for two subs simply isn't an option, leaving many would-be customers to choose between the two. If that happens to be you, we've decided to help you out with a guide to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Here's how the two services compare:
Netflix vs Amazon Video - Pricing
This gets a tad complicated so we've broken down the free trials available for each service, then laid out the various subcriptions options for both:
Free trials
One point to get out there first of all is that both Netflix and Amazon Video offer free trials. Netflix gives you a free month while Amazon offers a 30-day free trial of its Prime membership.
Students can get a six-month trial of Amazon Prime. Just head over to the Amazon Student site to sign up.
Subscription options – Amazon Prime
After you've drained the freebies dry, there are several plans available for each service. Amazon tends to big-up its £79/$99-a-year Prime service, which comes some added perks. Signing up to the annual membership also brings access to one-day delivery on millions of items, ad-free music streaming with Prime Music, unlimited photo storage, early access to Lightning Deals, and more. That's great value if you're a regular Amazon shopper as well as an Amazon media consumer.
Alternatively, you can sign up to the £7.99-per-month option, which brings all the benefits of Prime, including the one-day delivery and access to music streaming. Over the course of a year that means you'll pay close to £96, though, so if you're planning on sticking around for 12 months, you're better off going for the £79 annual subscription. Make sure you cancel your Prime trial before it ends unless you're happy to pay out for another year, though. Read that last sentence again – it's important.
Not fussed about all that extra stuff? It's also possible to treat Amazon Video as a stand-alone service. You'll find that there's a £5.99-a-month video-only subscription available in the Amazon accounts menu. This still doesn't seem to be available in the US, though.
All subscription options allow you to watch stream up to three titles at the same time using the same Amazon account. However, you can stream the same title to no more than one device at a time.
It can all seem a bit confusing at first, so here's a breakdown of the Amazon Prime Video subscriptions:
|Video only
|Prime
|Prime (annual)
|Price
|£5.99/month
|£7.99/month
|£79/year
|Unlimited One-Day Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Unlimited movies and TV shows
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Secure unlimited photo storage
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Early access to Lightning Deals
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Ad-free music streaming.
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|First month free
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Cancel any time
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Subscription options – Netflix
Netflix splits its subscription options into three options: basic, standard, and premium. The basic service costs £5.99/$7.99 a month, which only allows for a single standard definition (SD) stream. We wouldn't recommend it to anyone unless money is very tight.
A far better starting point is the £7.49/$9.99 standard tier, which enables HD streaming and the use of two screens simultaneously – no 4K, though.
There's also an £8.99/$11.99 'premium' tier, which enables four simultaneous streams using the same account, plus access to 4K definition on a steadily-growing range of titles. Of course, you'll need a compatible 4K TV to use the latter.
None of these plans comes with any extra commitment – you can cancel at any time.
Here's how the subscription options break down for Netflix:
Basic Standard Premium Monthly price after free month ends £5.99 £7.99 £8.99 HD available No Yes Yes Ultra HD available No No Yes Screens you can watch on at the same time 1 2 4 Watch on your laptop, TV, phone and tablet Yes Yes Yes Unlimited films and TV programmes Yes Yes Yes Cancel at any time Yes Yes Yes First month free Yes Yes Yes
Netflix vs Amazon Video - Supported platforms and features
Most current Smart TV platforms support both these services, but if you're wondering about your own TV, it's best to check on its app store, if there is one.
Netflix support is significantly better in some areas. For example, Netflix has been available for Chromecast for ages now, but we're still waiting to get an official Instant Video app. However, you can use the Chromecast's browser cast function to throw Amazon Prime Video from your laptop or smartphone browser onto your TV.
Up until recently, it was a similar state of affairs with Apple TV. The device shipped with Netflix app support, but not Amazon Instant Video. However, it's been confirmed that Amazon is set to launch an app for Apple TV some time "later this year". No precise date has yet been given.
That said, one plus that comes with having the iOS app is that you can stream Amazon content to your Apple TV. Simply start the show you want to watch on your phone or tablet using the app, and tap the Airplay button to cast the show to Apple TV.
There is an Amazon Video streaming app for both Android and iOS, and both now allow you to stream video over a mobile network connection (which the iOS app didn't used to support). However, you need to download the Android app from the Amazon Appstore, not Google Play, and for some reason need to have the Amazon store app installed too.
Given that you pay for Instant Video, needing to have the whole Amazon app suite on your phone seems pretty rich.
Things are definitely improving for Amazon Video users in terms of compatibility. A case in point is the popular Roku family of media players, which added Amazon support last year.
Of course, while Amazon's platform support is improving, Netflix is already pretty much flawless. There's no problem at all getting your Master of None or House of Cards fix, regardless of your chosen media streamer.
Netflix can be streamed freely using Wi-Fi or a mobile internet connection with Android phones and iPhones alike, just like with Amazon. There are simply fewer hoops to jump through than with Amazon.
Both services also allow you to download certain films and TV shows onto your mobile device for watching offline. While not all titles are available, there's a good amount of content which you can download on both Netflix and Amazon Video.
Netflix vs Amazon Video - Which has the best films?
As of the time of writing, the UK version of Netflix has 4318 available films and TV series according to the New on Netflix UK website. Amazon Video UK has 22971 available films and TV series, as per the equivalent Amazon site.
These numbers vary slightly according to the third-party source you consult, so we only use this as an approximate guide, but Netflix appears to have an edge in terms of pure numbers here in the UK.
For both services, our American cousins have a much richer library of content to pick from – though we couldn't get exact figures.
There is often surprisingly little overlap in these services' film libraries, presumably because each works to get a certain degree of exclusivity, especially with titles it thinks might act as a draw for new subscribers.
Want to check the movie list out for yourself? Amazon offers its own library browser as part of the Amazon website, but Netflix doesn't. As standard you can only check out the Netflix library if you login.
Of course, that doesn't mean there aren't ways to check out the library. There are numerous sites that let you do so, several of which we've mentioned above. FlixSearch is another good universal one to check out.
One area where Amazon differs from Netflix is with movie and TV show rentals. Amazon Video isn't just a pure all-you-can-eat video streaming service. There are also options to rent and buy titles, featuring some films and TV series that are a little bit newer than the core selection. Netflix, conversely, is a pure subscription service, with no extra charges to pay even if you wanted to.
While discovering more movies and TV episodes at your fingertips sounds like a good thing, more often than not we hear complaints from Prime Instant Video customers saying they searched for something and found it, only to discover it's not included in their subscription.
It's a strange matter of perception - Amazon actually gives you more choice than Netflix, but by mixing in standard rentals with 'free' content, it can feel like you're being fleeced in comparison to Netflix's more limited service.
Netflix vs Amazon Video - Which has the best TV shows?
The roll call of TV shows runs like the movie line-up. Once again, the US versions have a much better line-up than the UK side.
However, Amazon Video seems to have a wider array of UK curiosities than Netflix. Shows like Downton Abbey can be found on Amazon's service but not on Netflix.
This disparity used to be a lot more marked, though. For example, Doctor Who used to feature on Instant Video but not Netflix. Now it's on both, but strangely you'll have to pay to rent anything other than season 7 on Amazon. And those UK curiosities are generally found towards the bottom of the "most popular' lists, suggesting not all that many people are bothered.
As these streaming services develop, the biggest part of their appeal is becoming about shows bankrolled by the services themselves, rather than what golden oldies they have on their books.
Netflix started very boldly in this area, with exclusive shows that are "HBO-quality". That means high-quality dramas with serious-ish themes, if you're not familiar with the network.
Shows such as the House of Cards remake, Bloodline and, more recently, Narcos and Stranger Things can stand up to any show produced by one of the major TV networks, while Daredevil and Jessica Jones are building a gritty shared comicbook universe that's way beyond anything made by The CW. On the less serious side, Netflix is also behind the animated comedy show BoJack Horseman, as well as achingly hip Aziz Ansari comedy Master of None, and the Judd Apatow-produced Love.
Amazon started off its original programming with a much lighter touch, but also made less of an impact, with comedy shows like Betas and Alpha House. However, it has stepped up its game considerably, and has taken a little more of a Netflix-like approach.
This arguably started with the high-quality comedy-drama Transparent, which previously won a Golden Globe award for best TV series (comedy/musical). More recently we've seen the acclaimed dystopia of The Man in the High Castle, and the perfectly-pitched '80s nostalgia of comedy-drama Red Oaks.
Amazon takes a slightly less focused, more blunt-force approach to obtaining original content than Netflix. This can pay off spectacularly, such as with Amazon UK winning the right to show one of the hottest US dramas of the past year in Mr. Robot.
Amazon's scattershot approach also sees it running a yearly pilot season, with viewers voting for the shows they want to see more of. It's TV production by way of crowdsourcing, which sounds very modern indeed.
In terms of output it lacks a little finesse, as you might expect from such a 'throw it at the wall and see what sticks' method. It hasn't produced as many Netflix-level classics as Amazon would have hoped for, but it does at least allow for some intriguing experimentation.
Amazon's deep pocketed approach also saw it win the rights to produce a new car show from the former Top Gear presenters, which hit the service in the form of The Grand Tour in 2016.
Original programming is definitely where the battle between the two services is becoming more interesting. The Amazon approach is quite interesting and seemingly-experimental, but the Netflix Original name has become a more reliable seal of quality.
Netflix vs Amazon Video - Which has the best apps?
Netflix tries hard to make sure its apps are fairly consistent across all platforms. It looks fairly similar on a PS4, a Sony TV or an Android phone.
All of Netflix's apps take a "lean-back" approach, designed to be idly thumbed through in a pretty carefree fashion. You scroll up and down to flick through themes or genres – horror films or those based on a book, perhaps – and left/right to check out movies or TV series within that sub-set.
One of Netflix's cleverest elements is that these little subgenres will depend on your preferences. While the basics stick around, other categories are determined by the films you've picked previously.
Netflix has made its apps far more image-led and seamless than before, with information panels developing on the same page rather than switching to whole new one, and in some cases, with videos effectively starting automatically in the background.
We like the Netflix style. It's simple and elegant. However, many people say it takes quite a while to find anything, especially when using the relatively content-poor UK version.
Amazon has evidently taken notes from the Netflix school of media streaming interface design. The Amazon Video apps of today are far heavier on the curation side of things than they used to be.
Amazon seems to be gradually bringing its various apps closer together in terms of look and functionality, but they're still not as uniform or as strongly defined as Netflix. You can tell you're in Netflix as soon as you glimpse one of its apps, but Amazon's various offerings often seem to lack a clear identity.
However, what used to be a big problem for the service, i.e. the confusing mixture of content belonging to different payment structures, is no longer an issue in Amazon's latest apps. What you see is what you can watch for free.
Where there is a mixture of content, such as in the PS4 app, the different strands of content are cleanly walled off, and Prime content has a clear sticker over the corner.
Amazon's apps still aren't as clean and intuitive as Netflix. But its mobile apps in particular borrow heavily from its great rival, and there's no longer a massive usability gulf between the two services.
Neither service has come up with a perfect way to relay thousands of bits of content, both services are generally strong. Netflix wins for the clarity and consistency of its UI, but Amazon has improved massively in this regard (largely by aping Netflix's style, admittedly).
Netflix vs Amazon Video - Image quality
Netflix has been something of a pioneer in increasing sound and video quality in mainstream streaming. It now offers an awful lot of 1080p content with surround sound, while there are also 3D films for compatible devices and, if you sign up for the more expensive package, 4K video.
It started trialling 4K content as early as 2013, and now offers the most practical way to get 4K content on a TV. Not every single 4K TV's Netflix app will support this higher resolution, though, so be sure to check this before getting too excited.
There are a number of 4K titles available on Netflix, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Marco Polo, House of Cards. On top of providing UHD films and TV shows, Netflix has also begun streaming content in HDR. Short for High Dynamic Range, HDR is set to be the big TV tech of the year. Head over to our 'What is HDR?' guide for a full explanation of how the new technology works. In short, HDR refers to TVs that can produce a much wider array of colours, much brighter whites, and much deeper blacks than traditional screens. The result is a much more realistic and detailed image, providing you have an HDR-compatible TV.
In December 2014, Amazon announced it was adding a few 4K shows to its books. The selection is still relatively limited, but key shows are available at the higher quality, including Transparent, Bosch, Red Oaks, and Alpha House. It also offers a selection of movies in 4K.
What's good about Amazon's approach to 4K when compared to Netflix is that you don't have to pay extra for the privilege. What's more, Amazon was ahead of Netflix when it came to HDR content, releasing the first season of its original series Mozart in the Jungle in HDR. You also don't have to pay extra for HDR with Amazon Prime Instant Video.
Netflix vs Amazon Video
Has Amazon Video caught up with Netflix after years of trailing behind a bit? In most of the ways that count, yes it has.
Netflix no longer steamrolls the Amazon rival in terms of its library, though we'd argue it still has the edge on the consistency and stunning highs of its original content. Amazon has improved considerably in this regard over the past 12 months or so, and there's every sign that it's going to continue to do so.
Amazon has also improved its platform and app support in recent times, but it's still not as cohesive or ubiquitous a service as Netflix, which has one of the most identifiable and user-friendly interfaces around.
Netflix's edge has never been as slight as it is now, but it still gets our nod in a straight-up fight. Of course, at present there's no reason why you can't skip between the two. Each has TV series worth getting hooked on, so why not play the field?
Got a favourite when it comes to the streaming giants? Let us know in the comments.
March 18, 2014, 7:11 pm
One major advantage of Netflix is that you can use http://thevpn.guru/vpn-vs-s... to change to all regions, what this means is you get ALL Netflix content for now and future Netflix regions.
I am unanimous in that
March 19, 2014, 5:10 am
Not very impressed with amazon prime. I was already a prime customer which was great for next day delivery but apart from catching up on Season 1 and 2 of Grimm, I've struggled to find anything really worth watching. From later in the year I will end up paying an additional £30 for the privilege.
Pg
March 19, 2014, 2:16 pm
Amazon not on android, means not even an option for me.
Adam Davies
March 20, 2014, 10:08 am
The article states that you can access Amazon Prime video on Roku. Note that this is true but only if you are in the USA. UK users of Roku's boxes only have access to netflix but not Amazon prime video
Geoffrey Turner
March 22, 2014, 10:23 pm
I agree with the reviewer's comments. I have a Samsung "Smart" TV, which is not really too smart, and has relatively poor internet connectivity, which often crashes. Nevertheless, Netflix ran a lot more smoothly than Amazon Prime. When trying to watch my first film on Amazon prime, it crashed 3 times, and finally I had to give up, since I could not recover the film at all. This is actually very reminiscent of LoveFilm, who specialised in sending me scratched DVDs, that usually crashed part way through the film. I ceased the subscription after months of this, despite their kind offer of sending me an extra quota of scratched DVDs. I guess Amazon Prime is the online version and natural descendant of Lovefilm's scratched DVDs.
I am also not impressed with the idea of paying rental on the more recent films, after paying £79 a year for the privilege. At least Netflix selection of TV series and some movies is free, with no catches, and even works. If I want to pay rental for a film, I can use Apple TV plugged into my TV, which is a similar price (itunes), no annual charge, and works very effectively after downloading.
Higgens
April 13, 2014, 12:46 am
The 360 UI on for Prime is just god awful, has me questioning if I will renew after free month, I like the service other wise.
GaryMG
April 16, 2014, 8:14 pm
Used netflix for a year before moving over to amazon prime because of the cheap introductory price and was finding it difficult to find anything interesting on netflix after a year. been on amazon prime now since it started and already very hard to find anything worth watching, the selection is so bad. Unless things improve leap and bounds I will not be renewing.
Charlie
May 21, 2014, 12:15 pm
Well that sucks! Just put my parents on a Roku. Netflix for now, then.
SimpsonsGoldenAge
July 7, 2014, 1:03 am
Yep selection is indeed bad, as usual the UK gets shafted and the US version is far superior. However for someone who buys a lot of stuff off amazon its worth it for the free delivery.
Andrew W MacFadyen
September 4, 2014, 12:51 pm
I have both Amazon Instant & Netflix I spend a couple of hours a night binge watching Amazon and one hour watching Netflix.
Miyako O'Conner
November 29, 2014, 11:36 pm
Andrew, Thanks for the article. For those who live outside USA and want to access Netflix, you can use UnoTelly. It changes your IP address so you can get US Netflix.
Shaun Stevin
February 25, 2015, 4:01 pm
If you haven’t watched all, or any of these scenes, go watch them right away! All these shows are available to stream online on various websites such as Netflix, VUDU, Amazon Prime and so on. If your desired site is geo-restricted, access it using PureVPN!
Tom Scharf
February 26, 2015, 7:15 pm
Bluray = best quality. No buffering delays. No changing of quality due to network issues. Subtitles. DTS sound. Extras (of minimal value IMO). Video bitrates of up to 54 Mbits/sec.
I would suggest every single one of the top 20 movies listed here are available on Bluray or DVD from Netflix.
That's why one would use Bluray, and it is 100% justifiable.
As convenient. No.
Better in almost every other measurement, yes.
xToddrick
March 29, 2015, 1:07 pm
Physical media is still by far the best choice for movies, and music, you love. There's no guarantee it will always be available via a streaming service, you get extras, and with the rarest of exceptions equal, and usually better quality. I wouldn't wasn't to live without Netflix but when I watch something exceptional, I buy it.
SteffR
April 7, 2015, 3:27 pm
I think Amazon is decent value for money and Netflix very stupidly didn't enable smart t.v.'s in the U.K. made before something ludicrous like two years ago (my t.v. is like 3 years old, this irks me as Netflix comes with the box in the States and I've seen it on ancient t.v.'s there), so I won't bother with Netflix until my dvd player conks out and I get blu ray. I will say that Prime has major bugs with Sony, our t.v. was fine and then started getting content errors, but is back to being ok again. I do find Amazon a bit chop and change with the t.v. shows - they had Alias and Scandal on for all of a couple months and now they're going, along with several other series that I didn't get around to. I don't like having to be quick off the mark to watch something and for that reason I am re-considering re-upping but tbh it's still decent value compared to Sky. I still buy dvd's of shows like Game of Thrones, Mad Men, etc., I don't really understand why people pay to own digital only content with no extras.
Laurence Harvey
April 11, 2015, 8:09 pm
Amazon prime is well worth £79.00 and you only pay for films that actually say that there not on amazon prime dur !
I was a bit sceptical about amazon prime at first so tried the months free trial but soon worked out that after ordering about 15 items from amazon which were delivered next day free of charge because I was on prime I saved myself around £40.00 in next day deliveries alone in just a month . So let's do the maths here .... Free next deliverys on Amazon prime items and quite a wide selection of films , series and books to stream down for free for a whole year for just £79.00 ? Its well worth every penny because the free next day deliveries alone are worth £79.00 as I only buy items that are amazon prime as they come with Amazon's super returns policy if needed which basically is a no brainer fail safe way of buying online from amazon . The paying extra for film issue that seems to be what some people are complaining about is simple .... If the film your about to watch doesn't say " unlimited streaming included with your prime membership " then dont click on it if you dont want to pay for it .Amazon prime is more beneficial for customers who regularly purchase goods off amazon because of the free next day delivery service and the films to me are just a bonus but a nice little extra all the same . So in a nutshell paying £79.00 for a years next day deliveries and a load of free films thrown in is a good deal indeed . Thank you...
dONALD Blood
April 14, 2015, 6:58 am
Publishers are still trying to shove down physical media on your throat, films on online streaming services usually cost more than on whatever optical rubbish.
Amazon Prime with it's "pay a monthly fee, than an upgraded monthly fee" strategy is way too much about milking people.
The second worst thing in these services is that the old great films are missing from both of them, as the article pointed out.
I hate that there is no comprehensive list of the films and TV shows available on Netflix, you can only search for titles. It would be also useful if one could actually see a list of available titles BEFORE giving them personal information.
toboev
May 10, 2015, 6:43 am
"Prime Instant Video customers ... discover it’s not included in their subscription."
I was all set to sign up until I discovered that. If it was clear and upfront then I might be less concerned, but show me where it is mentioned in their speil?
It's like going to an eat all you can buffet and discovering after you pay that you have to pay a second time for some of the dishes. Obviously, it's going to be for the tasty ones.
The whole draw of an eat all you can deal is that you know before you start that you will only pay once, period.
Comefollowme
June 9, 2015, 2:57 pm
I have Amazon prime and I barely use their instant streaming. First of all, Netflix has more HD contents even the SD content looks better than Amazon. I only stream some show that's not available on Netflix like Vikings.
David Spector
July 28, 2015, 12:58 am
With a cable subscription and DVR, I like to watch a movie 5-10 times or more over 30 days or so, so I can really understand it. Can I do that with Amazon video rental or Netflix?
SteveC1
August 14, 2015, 1:36 am
With Amazon Prime and Netflix you can watch a program as many times as you like for as long as the service(s) continue to carry the title in their subscription catalog - which often is years. With Amazon's pay-per-view (as opposed to subscription) titles you have 30 days from the date of rental to watch it and once you start watching it you usually have 24 or 48 hrs to continue watching it; Netflix has no such pay-per-view service so you are more limited in the number of titles available for watching.
Junkystu
October 24, 2015, 9:08 am
Amazon, unlike Netflix, will have a lot of shows and movies as standard but you have to pay extra to watch HD. Some of them will charge for SD too. Netflix will just give you free access everywhere which I enjoy more than having to see it's £16.99 to watch a show or something even though I've paid for a full year.
Pete Coventry
October 30, 2015, 2:48 am
Well, maybe 8 months ago but these days no. I have internet which will happily play and pre buffer 54Mbits/sec streams. No problemo!
Pete Coventry
October 30, 2015, 2:49 am
DO they allow what you can do on Netflix? I.e get an american VPN and watch US content?
Phillip Parr
November 5, 2015, 2:01 pm
That's great, but no provider is currently streaming or selling digital copies with the same bitrate as a Blu-ray. Until that happens, I'm stuck buying discs.