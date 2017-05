Injustice 2 Move List: Every move for every character

Injustice 2 Character Move List

Injustice 2 is an excellent brawler, pitting DC's best and baddest heroes against one another. But memorising every move for every fighter can be tricky, so TrustedReviews has rounded up every move in one place so you don't have to pause the game!

Buy Injustice 2 now form Amazon UK | Amazon.com

And don't worry, the commands are universal for both PS4 and Xbox One players!

Atrocitus

Combo Attacks

Blood and Rage – Right + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Right + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Blood Bath – Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Blood Ritual – Right + Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Blood Ritual – Right + Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Blood Tears – Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack Empire of Tears – Right + Medium Attack, Medium Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Medium Attack Five Inversions – Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Freshly Dead – Right + Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Right + Light Attack, Heavy Attack Heartless – Light Attack, Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Light Attack Instrument of Vengeance – Medium Attack, Medium Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack Return to Ysmault – Right + Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack Sector 666 – Right + Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack Sector 666 – Right + Light Attack, Medium Attack Simple Betrayal – Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

Life Drain – Down, Left + Heavy Attack

– Down, Left + Heavy Attack Rage Charge – Left, Right + Light Attack

– Left, Right + Light Attack Blood-Nado – Down, Left + Light Attack

– Down, Left + Light Attack Napalm Vomit – Left, Right + Medium Attack Rage Charge – Left, Right + Light Attack

– Left, Right + Medium Attack Rage Charge – Left, Right + Light Attack The Butcher – Change Stance + Meter Burn

– Change Stance + Meter Burn Up Napalm Vomit – Down, Right + Medium Attack

– Down, Right + Medium Attack Burn All – Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Crimson Red – Right + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

– Right + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack Massacre – Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

Related: Best Fighting Games

Bane

Combo Attacks

Bitter Taste – Left + Light Attack, Light Attack + Medium Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Light Attack + Medium Attack Bring it – Left + Light Attack, Light Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Light Attack Dead One – Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack Death Row – Medium Attack, Medium Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack Feel the Pain – Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack Final Strike – Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Hard Time – Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down, Light Attack Heavy Hammer – Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack,

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down Overdose – Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack Punching Bag – Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack Raw Deal – Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down, Medium Attack

Bane Bomb – Down, Left, Right, Heavy Attack

– Down, Left, Right, Heavy Attack Mercenary’s Elbow – Left, Right + Medium Attack

– Left, Right + Medium Attack Raging Charge – Left, Right + Light Attack

– Left, Right + Light Attack Ring Slam – Down, Right + Light Attack

– Down, Right + Light Attack Super – Flip Stance + Meter Burn

– Flip Stance + Meter Burn Venom Uppercut – Down, Right + Medium Attack

Batman

Combo Attacks

Caped Crusader – Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Darkness – Left + Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack High Tech – Left + Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Darkness – Left + Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy – Left + Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack Injustice – Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack Intimidation – Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack Millionaire – Left + Light Attack, Light Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Light Attack Mind Games – Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Showdown – Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack Stay Down – Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Tragic – Medium Attack, Medium Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack Tricky Bat – Light Attack, Medium Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack, Medium Attack Vengeance – Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack Winged Avenger – Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Batarang – Left, Right + Medium Attack

– Left, Right + Medium Attack Cape Counter – Down, Left + Heavy Attack

– Down, Left + Heavy Attack Scatter Bombs (Air) – Down, Left + Medium Attack

– Down, Left + Medium Attack Sky Grapple – Down, Left + Light Attack Slide Kick – Left, Right + Heavy Attack

– Down, Left + Light Attack Slide Kick – Left, Right + Heavy Attack Straight Grapple – Down, Right + Light Attack

– Down, Right + Light Attack Super – Flip Stance + Meter Burn

– Flip Stance + Meter Burn Up Batarang – Down, Left + Medium Attack

Black Canary

Combo Moves

Birds Of Prey – Right + Light Attack + Heavy Attack

– Right + Light Attack + Heavy Attack Breaking Point – Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack Controlling Conflict – Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack Game Changer – Medium Attack + Up, Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack + Up, Heavy Attack Holding Back – Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

Hard Lock – Right + Medium Attack

– Right + Medium Attack Heel Switch – Left + Medium Attack

– Left + Medium Attack High Heel – Heavy Attack

– Heavy Attack Hyperspin – Right + Heavy Attack

– Right + Heavy Attack Kamikaze Kick – Left + Heavy Attack

– Left + Heavy Attack Knee Bash – Medium Attack

– Medium Attack Open Claw – Down + Light Attack

– Down + Light Attack Palm Strike – Up + Light Attack

– Up + Light Attack Rising Palm – Down + Medium Attack

– Down + Medium Attack Roll Escape – Right, Right, Meter Burn

– Right, Right, Meter Burn Soaring Heel – Right + Light Attack

– Right + Light Attack Straight Jab – Light Attack

– Light Attack Straight Kick – Up + Medium Attack

– Up + Medium Attack Street Sweep – Down + Heavy Attack Away

Blue Beetle

Combo Attacks

End Game – Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack Alien Technology – Light Attack, Light Attack, Light Attack,

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Light Attack, Artifact – Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Heavy Attack Khaji Da – Light Attack, Heavy Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Heavy Attack, Medium Attack Golden Age – Light Attack, Heavy Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Heavy Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack Gone Rogue – Left + Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Heavy Attack Ambush Bugs – Medium Attack, Light Attack

– Medium Attack, Light Attack Black and Blue – Medium Attack, Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack Shell Shocked – Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Seeking Reach – Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Infinite Earths – Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

– Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack World Rippers – Medium Attack, Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

Blade Barrage – Down, Right, Light Attack

– Down, Right, Light Attack Blade Stab – Down, Left, Light Attack

– Down, Left, Light Attack Energy Cannon – Left, Right Medium Attack

– Left, Right Medium Attack Flying Scarab – Down, Left, Medium Attack

– Down, Left, Medium Attack Mandible Strike – Left, Right, Heavy Attack

Captain Cold

Combo Attacks

Criminal’s Code – Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack Showcase – Light Attack, Medium Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack, Medium Attack Icy Heart – Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Freeze – Medium Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack Ice-Solated – Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Prison Break – Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Medium Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Medium Attack Leading The Rogues – Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Citizen Cold – Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

Big Freeze – Down, Left + Heavy Attack

– Down, Left + Heavy Attack Cold Blast – Left, Right + Light Attack

– Left, Right + Light Attack Close Death-Circle – Down, Right + Medium Attack, Left

– Down, Right + Medium Attack, Left Far Death-Circle – Down, Right + Medium Attack, Right

– Down, Right + Medium Attack, Right Medium Death-Circle –Down, Right + Medium Attack

–Down, Right + Medium Attack Very Far Death-Circle – Down, Right + Medium Attack,

– Down, Right + Medium Attack, Up Frost Field – Down, Right + Heavy Attack

– Down, Right + Heavy Attack The Wall – Down, Left + Medium Attack

Catwoman

Combo Attacks

Plaything – Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack Cat Style – Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack Burmese Bash – Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack Scratching Post – Light Attack, Medium Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack, Medium Attack Cat’s Eye – Light Attack, Medium Attack, Left – Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack, Left – Heavy Attack Tom’s Cat – Light Attack, Right + Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Right + Medium Attack Crafty – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack Purrfect – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack Scaredy Cat – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Up + Heavy Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Up + Heavy Attack Kitty Princesses – Right + Light Attack, Light Attack

– Right + Light Attack, Light Attack Ball Of Yarn – Right, Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Right, Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack Kitty Kitty – Right, Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Right, Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Whiplash – Medium Attack, Down + Medium Attack

Cat Dash – Left, Right + Medium Attack

– Left, Right + Medium Attack Cat Stance – Down, Down + Heavy Attack

– Down, Down + Heavy Attack Cat’s Tail – Down, Right + Light Attack

– Down, Right + Light Attack Up Cat’s Tail – Down, left, Light Attack

– Down, left, Light Attack High Feline Evade – Down, Left + Medium Attack

– Down, Left + Medium Attack Low Feline Evade – Down, left, Medium Attack, Up

– Down, left, Medium Attack, Up Rising Claws – Down, Right + Heavy Attack

Deadshot

Combo Attacks

Secret Six – Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack Checkmate – Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Triggered – Left, Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Left, Light Attack, Medium Attack Death Wish – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Up + Heavy Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Up + Heavy Attack Killer Elite – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack For Hire – Right + Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Right + Light Attack, Medium Attack Bad Mewes – Right + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Right + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Bulletproof – Medium Attack, Light Attack

– Medium Attack, Light Attack Dead To Rights – Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Collateral Damage – Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Belle Reve – Right, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

– Right, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack Task Force X – Right, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Right, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Taking The Shot – Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

Assassin Knee – Left, Right + Heavy Attack

– Left, Right + Heavy Attack Bullet Barrage – Down, Left, Medium Attack

– Down, Left, Medium Attack Deadly Assault – Down, Left + Heavy Attack

– Down, Left + Heavy Attack Trick Shot – Down, Right + Medium Attack

– Down, Right + Medium Attack Wrist Cannon – Left, Right + Light Attack

Firestorm

Combo Attacks

The Fury – Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack Fusion Energy – Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack Combustible – Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack Atomic Destruction – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack Power Matrix – Right + Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Right + Light Attack, Heavy Attack Identity Crisis – Right + Light Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

– Right + Light Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack Good Chemistry – Right + Light Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

– Right + Light Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack Nuclear Man – Medium Attack, Medium Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack Little Voice – Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Containment Field – Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack God Particle – Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

Atomic Burst – Down, Left + Heavy Attack

– Down, Left + Heavy Attack Energy Shield – Down, Left + Light Attack

– Down, Left + Light Attack Fusion Blast – Left, Right + Light Attack

– Left, Right + Light Attack Fusion Charge – Left, Right + Heavy Attack

– Left, Right + Heavy Attack Molten Trap – Left, Down + Medium Attack

– Left, Down + Medium Attack Fusion Charge – Left, Right, Heavy Attack

The Flash

Combo Attacks

Forced Acceleration – Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack Greased Lightning – Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack Hot Pursuit – Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack In a Jiff – Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack Lightspeed – Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Natural Disaster – Down + Light Attack, Down + Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack

– Down + Light Attack, Down + Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack On The Double – Left + Medium Attack, Medium Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Medium Attack Quick Steps – Down + Light Attack, Down + Medium Attack

– Down + Light Attack, Down + Medium Attack Roller Coaster – Left + Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Right + Heavy Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Right + Heavy Attack Speed Force – Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack Stop Motion – Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Light Attack

– Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Light Attack Super Speed – Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack Terminal Velocity – Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Bolt Of Lightning – Heavy Attack, Medium Attack

Fists of Fury – Left, Right + Light Attack

– Left, Right + Light Attack Lightning Kick – Down, Right + Light Attack

– Down, Right + Light Attack Lightning Punches – Left, Right + Medium Attack

– Left, Right + Medium Attack On Your Mark – Down, Down + Medium Attack

– Down, Down + Medium Attack Quantum Tunneling – Down, Left, Heavy Attack

– Down, Left, Heavy Attack Sonic Lift – Down, Left, Heavy Attack

– Down, Left, Heavy Attack Sonic Pound – Down, Right, Heavy Attack

– Down, Right, Heavy Attack Close Sonic Pound – Down, Right, Heavy Attack, Left

– Down, Right, Heavy Attack, Left Far Sonic Pound – Down, Right, Heavy Attack, Right

Gorilla Grodd

Combo Attacks

Animalistic – Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack Bloodthirsty Ruler – Left + Light Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack Brutal Nature – Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack Cruel Intentions – Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack Cutthroat King – Medium Attack, Medium Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack Fierce Appetite – Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack Slaughtering Humans – Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack Salvation Run – Left, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack + Light Attack

– Left, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack + Light Attack Hyper-Intelligence – Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack

Primal Lunge – Down, Right + Light Attack

– Down, Right + Light Attack Hyper-Intelligence – Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack Mind Control – Down, Left + Medium Attack

– Down, Left + Medium Attack Psionic Lift – Down, Down + Light Attack

– Down, Down + Light Attack Psionic Push – Left, Right + Medium Attack

– Left, Right + Medium Attack Primal Lunge – Down, Right, Light Attack

– Down, Right, Light Attack Close Primal Lunge – Down, Right, Light Attack, Left

– Down, Right, Light Attack, Left Far Primal Lunge – Down, Right, Light Attack, Right

– Down, Right, Light Attack, Right Ground Pound – Down, Down, Medium Attack

– Down, Down, Medium Attack Stampede – Left, Right, Heavy Attac Salvation Run – Left + Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

– Left, Right, Heavy Attac Salvation Run – Left + Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack Savage Strength – Down, Down + Heavy Attack

Poison Ivy

Combo Attacks

Out On A Limb – Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack Lily Of The Valley – Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack Evil Root-ine – Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack Petty Tree-Son – Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack, Up + Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack, Up + Heavy Attack Succulent – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack Dill With It – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Iris-Pect Nothing – Medium Attack, Light Attack

– Medium Attack, Light Attack Prune The Weak – Medium Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack Unbeleafable – Left + Medium Attack, Down + Medium Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Down + Medium Attack Thistle Hurt – Left + Medium Attack, Down + Medium Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Down + Medium Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack Parsley Responsible – Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack Re-Leafed – Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack Cyan-ara – Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack Lettuce Play – Heavy Attack, Light Attack

– Heavy Attack, Light Attack Spruced up – Heavy Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

Bed of Thorns – Down, Left + Heavy Attack

– Down, Left + Heavy Attack Closed Bed Of Thorns – Down, Left, Heavy Attack, Left

– Down, Left, Heavy Attack, Left Far Bed Of Thorns – Down, Left, Heavy Attack, Right

– Down, Left, Heavy Attack, Right Datura Hammer – Down, Down + Light Attack

– Down, Down + Light Attack Kiss of Death – Down, Left, Right + Light Attack

– Down, Left, Right + Light Attack Rhytidome Skin – Down, Down + Medium Attack

– Down, Down + Medium Attack Vine Drill – Down, Left + Medium Attack

Scarecrow

Combo Attacks

Hallucinations – Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack Dark Perception – Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack Mind Tricks – Light Attack, Mediaum Attack

– Light Attack, Mediaum Attack Subliminal Messages – Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Chemical Mayhem – Left + Light Attack + Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Left + Light Attack + Light Attack, Medium Attack Fear is Power – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack Another Experiment – Right + Light Attack, heavy Attack

– Right + Light Attack, heavy Attack Delusional Episodes – Right + Light Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

– Right + Light Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack Deep Agony – Medium Attack, Medium Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack Grip On Reality – Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Right + Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Right + Heavy Attack Nature Of Horror – Left + Medium Attack, Medium Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Medium Attack Beware – Left + Medium Attack, medium Attack, Light Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, medium Attack, Light Attack Be Afraid – Left + Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack Mind Over Body – Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack Lord Of Despair – Right + Medium Attack, heavy Attack + Light Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, heavy Attack + Light Attack Overdose – Heavy Attack, Right + Medium Attack

– Heavy Attack, Right + Medium Attack Succumb To Fear – Heavy Attack, Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Death Spin – Down, Left + Light Attack

– Down, Left + Light Attack Fear-Ferno – Down, Left, Medium Attack Fear Toxin – Down, Left + Heavy Attack

– Down, Left, Medium Attack Fear Toxin – Down, Left + Heavy Attack Panic Port – Down, Up

– Down, Up Schizophrenia – Down, Left, Right + Heavy Attack

– Down, Left, Right + Heavy Attack Scythe Grab – Left, Right + Light Attack

– Left, Right + Light Attack Toxin Breath – Left, Right + Medium Attack

Supergirl

Combo Attacks

Crossroads of Time – Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack Elseworld’s Finest – Light Attack, Light Attack, Up + Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Up + Heavy Attack Forbidden Fortress – Medium Attack, Light Attack

– Medium Attack, Light Attack Girl of Steel – Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Hail & Farewell – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Hail & Farewell – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack Last Daughter of Krypton – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Matrix – Left + Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack Power of Rao – Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Light Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Light Attack Power Struggle – Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack R’E’L – Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack

– Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack Silver Age – Light Attack, Light Attack

(Air) Dash Away – Left, Left

– Left, Left (Air) Dash Towards – Right, Right

– Right, Right (Air) Power Slam – Down + Throw

– Down + Throw (Air) Space Port – Down, Left + Medium Attack

– Down, Left + Medium Attack Frost Breath – Down, Right + Medium Attack

– Down, Right + Medium Attack Kryptonian Force – Left, Right + Heavy Attack

– Left, Right + Heavy Attack Rising Sun Strike – Down, Left + Light Attack

– Down, Left + Light Attack Space Port – Down, Left + Medium Attack

– Down, Left + Medium Attack Super Hover (Air) – Down, Left + Light Attack

Superman

Combo Attacks

It’s A Bird – Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack Great Purge – Light Attack, Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Light Attack Kryptonite Bash – Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack Speeding Bullet – Medium Attack, Medium Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack The Last Son – Medium Attack, medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, medium Attack, Heavy Attack Truth – Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Solitude Slam – Left + medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Left + medium Attack, Heavy Attack Steel Rush – Right + Medium Attack, Down + Light Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Down + Light Attack Justice – Right + Medium ,Attack Down + Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Right + Medium ,Attack Down + Light Attack, Heavy Attack Champion Of The Oppressed – Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

(Air) Dash Away – Left, Left (Air) Dash Forward – Right, Right

– Left, Left (Air) Dash Forward – Right, Right (Air) Flying Smash – Down + Heavy Attack

– Down + Heavy Attack (Air) Heat Vision – Down, Left + Light Attack

– Down, Left + Light Attack Final Flight – Flip Stance + Meter Burn

– Flip Stance + Meter Burn Flying Punch – Left, Right + Heavy Attack

– Left, Right + Heavy Attack Heat Vision – Down, Left + Light Attack

– Down, Left + Light Attack Lockdown Launch – Down, Right + Light Attack

– Down, Right + Light Attack Rising Grab – Down, Right + Medium Attack

– Down, Right + Medium Attack Super Breath – Down, Left + Medium Attack

Swamp Thing

Combo Attacks

Dark Gensis – Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack Deep Roots – Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack Marsh March – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack Throwing Shade – Medium Attack, Light Attack

– Medium Attack, Light Attack Regenesis – Medium Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack Bad Seed – Left + Medium Attack, Medium Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Medium Attack Bogged Down – Left + Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Double Trouble – Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Family Tree – Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Medium Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Medium Attack Earth To Earth – Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Healing The Breach – Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack Parliament of Trees – Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Killing Field – Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

Log Kick – Down, Left, Light Attack

– Down, Left, Light Attack Vine Grab – Down, Right, Light Attack

– Down, Right, Light Attack Close Vine Grab – Down, Right, Light Attack, Left

– Down, Right, Light Attack, Left Far Vine Grab – Down, Right, Attack Attack, Right

– Down, Right, Attack Attack, Right Up Vine Grab – Down, Right, Light Attack, Up

– Down, Right, Light Attack, Up Green Thumb – Down, Right, Medium Attack

– Down, Right, Medium Attack Refoliation – Down, Left, Medium Attack

– Down, Left, Medium Attack Bayou Bash – Left, Right, Heavy Attack

– Left, Right, Heavy Attack Bio-Fission – Down, Left, Heavy Attack

Cyborg

Combo Moves

Android – Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack Hybrid – Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack Comeback – Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack Chrome Plated – Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack Man Within – Light Attack, Medium Attack, Left + Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack, Left + Medium Attack Stable Core – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack Total Meltdown – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Cyber Attack – Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Blowout – Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Light Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Light Attack Sideline – Right + Medium Attack, Medium Attack

Nova Blaster – Left, Right, Light Attack

– Left, Right, Light Attack (Air) Nova Blaster – Left, Right, Attack Attack

– Left, Right, Attack Attack Up Nova Blaster – Down, Left, Light Attack

– Down, Left, Light Attack (Air) Nova Blaster – Down, Left, Light Attack

– Down, Left, Light Attack Power Fist – Down, Left, Medium Attack

– Down, Left, Medium Attack Sonic Disruptor – Down, Right, Medium Attack

– Down, Right, Medium Attack Up Sonic Disruptor – Down, Right, Medium Attack, Up

– Down, Right, Medium Attack, Up Techno Tackle – Down, Left, Right, heavy Attack

– Down, Left, Right, heavy Attack Target Acquired – Down, Down, Heavy Attack

– Down, Down, Heavy Attack Close Target Acquired – Down, Down, Heavy Attack, Left

– Down, Down, Heavy Attack, Left Far Target Acquired – Down, Down, Heavy Attack, Right

Doctor Fate

Combo Attacks

Immortal Inza – Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack Tower Of Fate – Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack Guidance Of Nabu – Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack Lords Of Order – Left + Light Attack, Down + Heavy Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Down + Heavy Attack Binding Fate – Left + Light Attack, Down + Heavy Attack, Medium Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Down + Heavy Attack, Medium Attack Time Immemorial – Left + Light Attack, Down + Heavy Attack, Up + Heavy Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Down + Heavy Attack, Up + Heavy Attack Evoking The Gods – Medium Attack, Light Attack, Light Attack

– Medium Attack, Light Attack, Light Attack Blood Price – Medium Attack, Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack Solving The Mystery – Right + Medium Attack, Up + Heavy Attack

Amon Ra Blast – Down, Right, Light Attack

– Down, Right, Light Attack Displacer Orb – Down, left, Light Attack

– Down, left, Light Attack Glyph Of Osiris – Down, Left, Medium Attack

– Down, Left, Medium Attack Breath Of Life – Down, Right, Medium Attack

– Down, Right, Medium Attack Behind Breath Of Life – Down, Right, Medium Attack, Left

– Down, Right, Medium Attack, Left Spell Of Judgement – Down, Left, Heavy Attack

– Down, Left, Heavy Attack Sharidum’s Luck – Down, Down, Heavy Attack

– Down, Down, Heavy Attack Apophis Blast – Down, Right, Light Attack

– Down, Right, Light Attack Chaos Orb – Down, Left, Light Attack

– Down, Left, Light Attack Glyph Of Anubis – Down, Left, Medium Attack

– Down, Left, Medium Attack Nabu’s Curse – Down, Right, Medium Attack

– Down, Right, Medium Attack Behind Nabu’s Curse – Down, Right, Medium Attack, Left

– Down, Right, Medium Attack, Left Spell Of Punishment – Down, Left, Heavy Attack

Green Arrow

Combo Moves

Minus Ten – Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack More Fun – Light Attack, Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Light Attack Thrill Seeker – Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack Final Shot – Left + Light Attack, heavy Attack

– Left + Light Attack, heavy Attack Quiver – Medium Attack, Medium Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack Night Ranger – Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Light It Up – Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Longbow Hunter – Right + Medium Attack, Down + heavy Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Down + heavy Attack Queen’s Gambit – Right + Medium Attack, Down + Light Attack, heavy Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Down + Light Attack, heavy Attack Beast Slayer – Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

Sky Alert – Down, Left, Light Attack

– Down, Left, Light Attack (Air) Sky Alert – Down, Left, Light Attack

– Down, Left, Light Attack Hurricane Bow – Down, Right, Light Attack

– Down, Right, Light Attack Savage Blast – Down, Left, Medium Attack

– Down, Left, Medium Attack Up Haven Blast – Down, Right, Medium Attack

– Down, Right, Medium Attack Stinger – Left, Right, Heavy Attack

Green Lantern

Combo Moves

Triple Barrage – Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack Volley Smash – Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Justice Is Served – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack Parallel Nature – Left + Light Attack, heavy Attack

– Left + Light Attack, heavy Attack Highbal l – Medium Attack, Medium Attack

l – Medium Attack, Medium Attack Hyperbolic – Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Grand Slam – Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Light Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Light Attack Lantern Corps – Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Brightest Day – Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack Guardian – Right + Medium Attack, Down + Light Attack, Heavy Attack

Lantern’s Might – Down, Left, Light Attack

– Down, Left, Light Attack Battery Blast – Left, Right, Light Attack

– Left, Right, Light Attack (air) Battery Blast – Left, Right, Light Attack

– Left, Right, Light Attack Bowled Over – Left, Right, Medium Attack

– Left, Right, Medium Attack Overcharged Lantern – Down, Left, Medium Attack

– Down, Left, Medium Attack Close Overcharged Lantern – Down, left, Medium Attack, Left

– Down, left, Medium Attack, Left Far Overcharged Lantern – Down, left, Medium Attack, Right

– Down, left, Medium Attack, Right Willpower Wall – Left, Right, Heavy Attack

Harley Quinn

Combo Moves

Naughty Naughty – Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack I Hope It Hurts – Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack Girl’s Best Friend – Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack Rude Joke – Light Attack, Medium Attack, heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack, heavy Attack Irresistible – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack Let’s Play – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack For Mistah J – Right + Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Right + Light Attack, Heavy Attack Miss Me – Medium Attack, Left + Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Left + Heavy Attack Batter Up – Medium Attack, Right + Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Right + Heavy Attack Go Night Night – Medium Attack, Right + Heavy Attack, Light Attack + heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Right + Heavy Attack, Light Attack + heavy Attack Hi Puddin’ – Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack Pleased To Meetcha – Medium Attack, Up + Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Up + Heavy Attack A Little Crazy – Left + Medium Attack, Medium Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Medium Attack Don’t Get Hurt – Right + Light Attack, Light Attack

– Right + Light Attack, Light Attack That’s Cute – Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Lollipops – Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

Pistol Fury – Down, Right, Light Attack

– Down, Right, Light Attack (Air) Pistol Fury – Down, Left, Light Attack

– Down, Left, Light Attack Up Pistol Fury – Down, Left, Light Attack

– Down, Left, Light Attack Play Doctor – Down, Left, Right, Light Attack

– Down, Left, Right, Light Attack Cupcake Bomb – Left, Right, Medium Attack

– Left, Right, Medium Attack Pop Pop – Down, Left, Medium Attack

– Down, Left, Medium Attack Tantrum Stance – Down, Left, Heavy Attack

Aquaman

Combo Attacks

Seven Seas – Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack Aquatic Ace – Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack From The Depths – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack Huzzah – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack Marine Marvel – Right + Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Right + Light Attack, Heavy Attack Water Damage – Right + Light Attack, Heavy Attack, Medium Attack

– Right + Light Attack, Heavy Attack, Medium Attack Tsumani Slam – Medium Attack, Medium Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack Atlantean Strength – Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Orin Origin – Left + Medium Attack, Up + Heavy Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Up + Heavy Attack Deep Sea – Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack Rip Tide – Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack, Right

Trident Rush – Down, Right, Light Attack

– Down, Right, Light Attack Trident Scoop – Down, Left, Light Attack

– Down, Left, Light Attack Trident Toss – Left, Right, Medium Attack

– Left, Right, Medium Attack Tentacle Strike – Down, Left, Medium Attack

– Down, Left, Medium Attack Water Shield – Down, Down, Heavy Attack

Wonder Woman

Combo Moves

Paradise Lost – Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack League Of One – Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack The Hiketeia – Left + Light Attack, Light Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Light Attack Gods and Mortals – Left + Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack Spirit Of Truth – Down + Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Down + Light Attack, Medium Attack Paradise Found – Medium Attack, Medium Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack Warkiller – Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Challenge Of The Gods – Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Eyes OF The Gorgon – Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Lasso Of Truth – Left, Right, Light Attack

– Left, Right, Light Attack Shield Toss – Left, Right, Medium Attack

– Left, Right, Medium Attack (Air) Shield Toss – Left, Right, Medium Attack

– Left, Right, Medium Attack Upward Shield Toss – Down, left, Medium Attack

– Down, left, Medium Attack (Air) Downward Shield Toss – Down, Left, Medium Attack

– Down, Left, Medium Attack Amalthea Bash – Left, Right, Heavy Attack

Black Adam

Combo Attacks

Fearless – Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack Corruption – Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack End Phase – Light Attack, Light Attack, heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, heavy Attack Heru’s Swiftness – Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Heavy Attack Black Nile – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack Immortal – Right + Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Right + Light Attack, Medium Attack Riddle Of The Sphinx – Right + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

– Right + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack Obelisk – Medium Attack, Medium Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack Empty Tomb – Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Dark Age – Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Left + Light Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Left + Light Attack Nine Bows – Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Ka Servant – Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Light Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Light Attack Eye Of Horus – Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Medium Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Medium Attack Might Of Atom – Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack Ra Power – Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack Khem-Adam – Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Lightning Storm – Down, Right, Light Attack

– Down, Right, Light Attack Black magic – Down, Left, Light Attack

– Down, Left, Light Attack Lightning Strike – Down, Left, Medium Attack

– Down, Left, Medium Attack Close Lightning Bomb – Down, Left, Medium Attack, Left

– Down, Left, Medium Attack, Left Far Lightning Bomb – Down, Left, Medium Attack, Right

– Down, Left, Medium Attack, Right Lightning Cage – Down, Left, Heavy Attack

– Down, Left, Heavy Attack (Air) Close Boot Stomp – Down, Left, Heavy Attack

Joker

Combo Moves

Suicide King – Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack Last Laugh – Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack Give Me A Smile – Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack Punch Line – Left + Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Heavy Attack Die Laughing – Medium Attack, Light Attack

– Medium Attack, Light Attack Put It There Pal – Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack Clowns Are Happy – Medium Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack Joke’s On You – Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack Clown Prince – Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Full Deck – Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Medium Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Medium Attack Mad Love – Heavy Attack, Medium Attack

– Heavy Attack, Medium Attack Shank Shank – Heavy Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Heavy Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack No More Jokes – Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

BANG! – Down, Right, Light Attack

– Down, Right, Light Attack Flying Gas – Down, Left, Light Attack

– Down, Left, Light Attack Joy Buzzer – Down, Left, Medium Attack

– Down, Left, Medium Attack Rolling Gas – Left, Right, Medium Attack

– Left, Right, Medium Attack Chattering Teeth – Down, Left, Heavy Attack

– Down, Left, Heavy Attack Mid Chattering Teeth – Down, Left, Heavy Attack, Up

– Down, Left, Heavy Attack, Up Far Chattering Teeth – Down, Left, Heavy Attack, Right

– Down, Left, Heavy Attack, Right Crazed Run – Left, Right, Heavy Attack

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games

Cheetah

Combo Moves

Minerva’s Might – Light Attack, Light Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack Beauty And The Beast – Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack Man Eater – Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack Inner Beast – Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack Relentless Huntress – Left + Light Attack, Light Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Light Attack Savage Ways – Left + Light Attack, Light Attack, Down + Heavy Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Light Attack, Down + Heavy Attack Violent Tendencies – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack Cruel Encounter – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack Ripping Flesh – Medium Attack, Medium Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack Silent Stalker – Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Graceful Hunter – Left + Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack Spotted Carnivore – Left + Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack, Left, Left

– Left + Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack, Left, Left Quick Kill – Left + Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack, Down, Down

– Left + Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack, Down, Down Slaughter – Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack Deadly Elegance – Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

– Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack Blood Ritual – Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack, Medium Attack

Savage Ambush – Down, Left, Light Attack

– Down, Left, Light Attack Deadly Hook – Down, Left, RIght, Light Attack

– Down, Left, RIght, Light Attack Primal Rage – Down, left, Medium Attack

– Down, left, Medium Attack (Air) Predator Pounce – Down, Left, Medium Attack

– Down, Left, Medium Attack Blood Lunge – Left, Right, Heavy Attack

– Left, Right, Heavy Attack Close Blood Lunge – Left, Right, Heavy Attack, Left

– Left, Right, Heavy Attack, Left Far Blood Lunge – Left, Right, Heavy Attack, Right

Robin

Combo Moves

Haunting Legacy – Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack Fighting Authority – Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Family Secrets – Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack Disobeying Secrets – Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack

– Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack Skill and Training – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Up + Heavy Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Up + Heavy Attack Born To Kill – Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack

– Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack Son of Batman – Down + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down + Medium Attack

– Down + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down + Medium Attack Blades And Blood – Medium Attack, Light Attack

– Medium Attack, Light Attack Vengeance – Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

– Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack Taught To Win – Left + Medium Attack, Light Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Light Attack Never Lose – Left + Medium Attack, Light Attack

– Left + Medium Attack, Light Attack Inner Darkness – Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack Legacy and Curse – Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack, Left + Medium Attack

– Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack, Left + Medium Attack Good And Evil – Right, Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack

– Right, Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack Love and Respect – Right + Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack, Up + Medium Attack