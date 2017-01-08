The best PlayStation 4 deals in the UK this week

Christmas and New Year are out of the way so we can now focus on doing more gaming in 2017 – it should be everyone's resolution, in fact. With that in mind let's take a look at all the lovely post-festive deals available online right now.

Best PlayStation 4 Pro Console Deals

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console – £349.95

The most powerful (and therefore most expensive) version of Sony's PlayStation 4 console is the recently-released PS4 Pro, which is cheapest at John Lewis this week. It offers 4K visuals and a host of other improvements, so is worth the cash if you're looking for a cutting-edge experience.

Buy now from John Lewis

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB + The Division – £359.99

Argos has this bundle offer which includes Ubisoft's popular online shooter for just a tenner more than the standard RRP.

Buy now from Argos

Best PlayStation 4 Console Deals

PlayStation 4 500GB + Grand Theft Auto V – £199.99

It may be the older PS4 model, but this bundle deal is tough to beat. You get the 500GB console and a copy of Grand Theft Auto V, all for less than 200 sheets. Head over to Argos' eBay outlet for this deal.

Buy now from Argos

PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB + Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – £229.99

Those lovely people at Tesco are offering the new Slim PS4 model and a copy of the latest Call of Duty for just shy of £230 – the ideal post-Christmas purchase if you ask us.

Buy now from Tesco

PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB + Watch Dogs 2 + Watch Dogs – £229.99

If you're in the mood for some hacking then Tesco has the perfect bundle for you. Both Watch Dogs games and a 500GB Slim PS4 for just £230, it's almost criminal.

Buy now from Tesco

PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB + Last Guardian + FIFA 17 – £262.85

ShopTo is selling this rather excellent bundle via its eBay store. You get FIFA 17 – the perfect virtual kickaround – and The Last Guardian, a recent Sony exclusive, all for just over 260 quid.

Buy now from ShopTo

PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB + Uncharted 4 + The Division – £259.99

If you like to get bang for your buck then you'll be pleased to learn that Argos is selling the Slim PS4 along with Uncharted 4 and The Division – two of 2016's most critically acclaimed releases – for £260.

Buy now from Argos

PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB + Lego Star Wars The Force Awakens – £199.99

£200 gets you the Slim PS4 and a copy of Lego Star Wars The Force Awakens, thanks to ShopTo's eBay outlet.

Buy now from ShopTo

PlayStation VR Best Deals

PlayStation VR headset – £349

PlayStation VR offers virtual reality gameplay on your PS4 console. Keep in mind you'll also need a PlayStation Camera (listed below) to use the device, and PS Move controllers (also listed below) are needed for some games. Tesco has the cheapest pre-order price at present, as stocks are still low.

Buy now from Tesco

PlayStation Camera – £39.99

This device is required to track the movements of the PSVR headset, and is sold separately. Smyths has them for £40.

Buy now from Smyths Toys

PlayStation Move Controller – £44.99

Some PSVR games require the motion-sensing PS Move controller, and the twin pack – which retails for around £70 – is out of stock almost everywhere. Your only option at the moment is the single pack, but most games require two controllers. This could be expensive.

Buy now from Amazon

PlayStation 4 Game Deals Of The Week

The Last Guardian – £29.99

It's only been out for a few weeks and the price of this Sony exclusive is already starting to tumble. Very has The Last Guardian in stock for £30.

Buy now from Very

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – £19.99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare can be picked up for half its typical retail price this week, and is well worth a look if you don't own it already.

Buy now from GAME

Watch Dogs 2 – £27.99

Ubisoft's big open world shooter for 2016 has also seen a sharp drop-off in price lately. You can grab Watch Dogs 2 for less than £30.

Buy now from Smyths Toys

Best PlayStation Plus Subscription Deal

Electronic First is your best bet for a 12 month PlayStation Plus sub right now. It's selling them off for £34.85, which gives you a full year of online play and lovely discounts. You'll also need a sub to benefit from deals like the ones listed below.

Buy now from Electronic First

PlayStation Plus January

January's PS Plus offers are Day of the Tentacle Remastered (PS4, PS Vita), The War of Mine: The Little Ones (PS4), BlazeRush (PS3), The Swindle (PS3, PS4, PS Vita), Azkend 2: The World Beneath (PS4, PS Vita) and Titan Souls (PS4, PS Vita).