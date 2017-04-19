Best Nintendo Switch Deals: All the best Switch deals from across the web

The Best Nintendo Switch Deals in the UK

Nintendo’s new hybrid console has been out in the wild for just over a month now, and it seems a number of retailers are slowly replenishing their stock. Knowing this, plenty of worthwhile deals are beginning to surface online for the much desired bit of kit. For those yet to get their hands on Nintendo Switch, TrustedReviews has compiled all the best deals we could find across the web.

Best Nintendo Switch Console Deals

Nintendo Switch Grey - £279.99

Amazon currently has stock for the basic console, so if you’ve been holding out for a Nintendo Switch you might want to act now before the pond runs dry.

Buy now from Amazon

Nintendo Switch Neon Red/Neon Blue - £279.99

Those looking for something a little more colourful may want to settle for the Neon model, which is currently available now on Amazon.

Buy now from Amazon

Nintendo Switch Neon Red/Neon Blue - £279.99

Tesco Direct has the console itself for the exact same price if Amazon isn’t your style. There's also the option to click and collect from a local store.

Buy now from Tesco Direct

Nintendo Switch + Lego City Undercover - £299.99

Argos is offering this bargain bundle with the console itself and the GTA-inspired Lego City Undercover for a smidge less than £300.

Buy now from Argos

Nintendo Switch + The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - £319.99

Combining one of the greatest games of all time with the ambitious new console, this bundle is the ideal way to get started with Nintendo Switch.

Buy now from Smyths Toys

Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - £47.99

First-party Nintendo titles are notorious for keeping their value, and the same can be said for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Luckily, it’s definitely worth the asking price.

Buy now from Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Limited Edition - £69.99

Containing the game, soundtrack and gorgeous Master Sword statue, Breath of the Wild’s Limited Edition is essential for hardcore fans.

Buy now from Smyth Toys

1-2 Switch - £32.95

While it’s no Wii Sports, 1-2 Switch is still great fun with friends and an ideal way to show off Nintendo Switch. Amazon has the cheapest price this time around.

Buy now from Amazon

Best Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals

Red/Blue Joy-Cons + Snipperclips - £74.99

Bundling two of the neon controllers with the fantastic co-op title, this bundle is handy for those looking to get up to four players teaming up to solve puzzles in Snipperclips.

Buy now from Smyth Toys

Hori Nintendo Switch Playstand - £9.99

One of the biggest flaws of the Nintendo Switch’s tabletop mode is the inability to charge it while playing. This cheap accessory solves that problem in a flash.

Buy now from Tesco Direct

Nintendo Switch Hori Tough Case - £14.99

The last thing you want is to scratch up your Nintendo Switch on the morning commute. So, you’ll be needing a case. Argos has a durable one for just under £15 with the usual bells and whistles.

Buy now from Argos