Best Nintendo Switch Deals: All the best Switch deals from across the web

The Best Nintendo Switch Deals in the UK

Nintendo Switch has been out in the wild for months now, and Nintendo's hybrid console is beginning to build up a solid library of games. Stock for the system is also becoming more common, meaning it's no longer impossible to find one online or on the high street. For those yet to get their hands on the console, TrustedReviews has compiled all the best deals from across the web.

Best Nintendo Switch Console Deals

Nintendo Switch Neon Red/Neon Blue + Mariokart 8 Deluxe - £298.97 using code LLMR7

Very.co.uk is currently taking pre-orders for this bargain bundle for under £300. You get the console itself and the definitive version of Mariokart 8 Deluxe for a pretty sweet price.

Buy now from Very

Nintendo Switch Grey - £259.99 using code TDX-KPYK

Tesco Direct is also taking pre-orders of the standard grey console, and using a certain code will save you £20 off the usual price. Switch stock is unfortunately quite low at the moment at most retailers.

Buy now from Tesco Direct

Buy now from Amazon

Nintendo Switch + Lego City Undercover - £299.99

Argos is offering this bargain bundle with the console itself and the GTA-inspired Lego City Undercover for a smidge less than £300.

Buy now from Argos

Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - £47.95

First-party Nintendo titles are notorious for keeping their value, and the same can be said for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Luckily, it’s definitely worth the asking price.

Buy now from Amazon

Lego City Undercover - £29.85

BASE has the Grand Theft Auto-inspired adventure for a pretty good price right now. Take one of the best Lego games on the go.

Buy now from Fun Box Media

RiME - £31.85

Base has one of the best prices to pre-order Tequila Works' excellent RiME. Starring a young child having washed ashore a mysterious island, it's your job to uncover its many mysteries.

Buy now from Base

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - £39.85

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best in the series yet, and that's not a statement to be taken lightly. Earning 10/10 in our review, it's absolutely bursting with tracks, characters and modes to enjoy.

Buy now From Simply Games

Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - £28.00

Earning 8/10 in our review, Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers is a great way to experience the classic brawler both at home and on the go. Tesco has it for a great price, too.

Buy now from Tesco

Best Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals

Red/Blue Joy-Cons + Snipperclips - £74.99

Bundling two of the neon controllers with the fantastic co-op title, this bundle is handy for those looking to get up to four players teaming up to solve puzzles in Snipperclips.

Buy now from Smyth Toys

Grey Joy-Con Pair - £58.99

Grainger Games has the cheapest pair of controllers around at the moment. If stock is handy, you can also pick up a used pair for £44.99.

Buy Now from Grainger Games

Nintendo Switch Deluxe Carry Case - £16.85

The last thing you want is to scratch up your Nintendo Switch on the morning commute. So, you’ll be needing a case. ShopTo has a durable one for just over £15 with the usual bells and whistles.

Buy now from ShopTo

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - £54.99

The Pro Controller is essential for players looking for the utmost accuracy on Nintendo Switch. Boasting top-notch build quality and excellent battery life, this peripheral's not to be missed.

Buy now from Amazon