Are AMD’s big CPU and GPU launches in 2017 going to be worth the wait? Computing Editor Michael Passingham asks AMD to make its case.

Covering AMD’s not-yet-launched Vega GPUs and Ryzen CPUs has been an exercise in frustration for months. Not because the products look bad, but because I – and everybody else – always wants to know more than AMD is willing to let on.

We have performance figures. We know that when compared to a like-for-like Intel processor, an AMD Ryzen chip can perform better with a lower power consumption.

They’ll be more fun to overclock, too, with well-cooled PCs getting even better performance thanks to AMD’s extended frequency range technology. But we don’t know which price bands AMD is aiming at, or how far down this competitive performance will trickle.

We know that its new Vega GPUs, set to take on the high-end graphics card market, can run Doom in 4K at its highest settings at a stable 70+fps. What we don't really know is what the final products based on Vega architecture will look like.

Why should buyers wait even longer, putting off PC builds they so dearly want to start? At CES 2017 I put this question to Jim Anderson, AMD’s senior vice president and general manager of the computing and graphics business group.

“I think what the consumer will see when we fully launch is that the amount of performance we’re bringing per dollar is phenomenal. It’s user experience per dollar. That’s why I’d say I’d wait.”

Performance per dollar has always been the callsign for AMD kit, so perhaps this isn’t surprising. But the level of confidence this close to launch is certainly something worth noting.

AMD's Jim Anderson

AMD didn’t do a showy press conference at CES, unlike both Nvidia (who bagged the first keynote slot) and Intel (whose VR-based conference was fun for everyone in the room, and not much fun for everybody else). Yet in their conference centre suite was a roster of a dozen Ryzen-based PC builds from system builders all over the world, alongside 15 motherboards from all the big manufacturers, ready to accept new Ryzen CPUs.

Why not be a bit more showy beyond the confines of a conference suite?

“We’ve tried to be very careful about not getting ahead of ourselves and rolling out information in a controlled way and making sure of what we’ve committed to,” explains Anderson.

In other words, the company does not want to overpromise and under deliver – something we see all too often in the computing sphere.

Rightly or wrongly, AMD also finds itself as a sort of people’s champion, taking on the perceived might of Intel and Nvidia in the CPU and GPU portions of the market. It's a line they’re keen on following.

Anderson adds: “I think this end of the market has been starved of innovation and competition. We’ve finally got some choice and some innovation and that’s good for everybody and the industry.”

How far down will these developments trickle? It’s all well and good serving the high-end enthusiast market but true market share boosts can’t come unless cheaper devices benefit as well.

“Certainly we want to take our graphics processing capability across as broad markets as we can," said Anderson. "We’ll have that graphics in high-end and integrated into SoCs (systems a chip) on a laptop, and we’ll have discrete graphics that are more price focussed. We’ll take that strategy and blow that out across all use cases.”

Sounds promising, but, again, we need to know more.

Vega and Ryzen are set to appear in the first half of this year, with Ryzen rumoured to be launching in a little over a month. But without knowing which price sectors the firm is targeting, it remains difficult to categorically say whether you should wait or not.

Whatever you choose to do, things should be about to get very interesting for PC gamers.

Are you planning to wait for AMD's new GPUs and CPUs, or is it time to get building already? Let us know in the comments below.