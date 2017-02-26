Nokia 6 hands-on: Nokia, it’s good to have you back

Nokia 6 price: €299

Nokia 6 release date: Q2 2017

Nokia is back. Well, sort of. The Nokia name is now owned by Finnish startup HMD and it’s going to be using the iconic brand to launch a new line of smartphones. As a former Nokia die-hard, this news is like music to my ears.

And the good new is that this seems a lot more than just a money-grab, it seems HMD is really enthusiastic about bringing Nokia back, but without ruining the parts we knew and loved about it before.

Watch: Nokia 5 & Nokia 6 hands-on

The Nokia 6 isn’t technically a new phone, though. In fact, it was released in China in late 2016, but this is the first time it’s making its way over here. It will sit atop Nokia’s new Android line – which also includes the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 – but it won’t command a true flagship price.

Holding the phone for the first time it really feels like a Nokia. It's machined out of a single-piece of aluminium and then anodised – and I have to say it feels superb. It’s quite big, due to the 5.5-inch display, but there are some really nice touches here.

The screen separates itself from the bezel and curves across, giving a smooth motion when you swipe across. The sides are flat, and intricately cut to give a deft chamfer and all the antennas are packed into the top and bottom. This gives the back a clean look, again with a slight curve to help it rest in your hand.

Look at the Nokia 6 in pictures and you’ll probably think it’s fairly pretty, but actually pick it up and the design nuances are really clear to see. Nokia has picked some great colours, too, something often forgotten about. A copper hue is so much nicer than any gold phone I have used before, and the Tempered Blue is far more interesting than solid black, Black is still here though, as is silver.

Instead of going in head-first and taking the fight to the iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 right out of the gate, Nokia is first looking to conquer the equally tough mid-range market. With the Nokia 6 selling for less than £300, it’s cheaper than the OnePlus 3T and Samsung Galaxy A5 but slightly more expensive than the excellent Lenovo P2 and Honor 6X.

It has similar specs to those latter two phones too, but I’m not entirely convinced by the CPU at work here. It’s a Snapdragon 430, which is Qualcomm’s lower-end chip and I have found before it’s far from fantastic when paired with a 1080p display. There’s 3GB RAM to help with multitasking and 32GB of internal storage. Thankfully there’s a fingerprint scanner built into the capacitive home-button on the front. There’s also a decent sized 3000mAh battery inside, but the lack of USB-C is a touch frustrating.

Something that is great though is the display; it’s 5.5-inches with a 1080p resolution and it’s seriously bright. Colours look accurate and there’s enough punch that it doesn’t instantly look drab when compared to an AMOLED panel. Nokia says it has optimised the screen for outdoor use and to try and minimise reflections, which is always a good thing.

It should prove to be a decent little media machine when that screen is paired with the Dolby Atmos certified speaker setup that includes a ‘smart amplifier’ for deeper and more immersive bass.

On the back you’ve got a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture and 1.0um micron pixels. There’s phase-detection autofocus too, and a dual-LED flash. My time with the camera was limited, so I’ll save my judgement for the full review, but the camera app is clean and focusing seemed fast. The front-camera sits at 8-megapixels, again with an f/2.0 aperture for hopefully decent low-light selfies.

While so many Android OEMs take the route of covering Android up with a skin, Nokia has left it completely alone. The version of Android 7.1.1 you’re getting here is very similar to the one you’d get on the Pixel, it even has the same Pixel Launcher with the swipe up app drawer and circular icons. Then there's the Assistant – Google’s answer to Siri – built in, something rarely seen on phones yet.

Nokia 6: First Impressions

Nokia’s simple approach is refreshing, and while the 6 isn’t going to revolutionise the mobile space it really does seem like it might be a great option for those on a budget. It looks lovely, has the best version of Android and should have enough power to get things done.