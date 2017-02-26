Nokia 3 hands-on: Does the baby of the Nokia family make its mark?

Nokia 3 release date: Q2 2017

Nokia 3 price: €139

Nokia has come out fighting at MWC 2017. The brand – which is now owned and operated by Finnish startup HMD – has unveiled a bunch of devices; notably the higher-end Nokia 6 and nostalgia oozing rebirth of the 3310.

The baby of the bunch is this, a dinky device that’s very reminiscent of the cheaper Windows Phones Nokia used to produce.

Unlike the Nokia 6 and Nokia 5, the Nokia 3 has ditched the metal build for a polycarbonate body. It still feels good though, and has a durable finish you’d expect from a budget device. There is anodised aluminium inside to add a hint of rigidity, too, and it certainly feels it could take a beating before it gets damaged.

Related: Best budget phones

Nokia has picked a really nice selection of colours, something that often gets overlooked. The Tempered Blue is like a late-evening sky, while the copper and white combo is really attractive.

On the front you’ve got a 5-inch 720p IPS LCD display that’s ever so slightly curved. Viewing angles are good, and it gets surprisingly bright, but the lower resolution takes a bit of time to get used to. It’s far from the worst 720p panel I have seen though, and for the price it’s hard to complain.

Providing the grunt is a MediaTek quad-core processor, 2GB RAM – the absolute least you need in an Android phone – and there’s 16GB of storage. Some phones at this price stick with 8GB, so it’s good of Nokia to add a bit more storage. There’s a microSD slot for expanding it further. Other nice additions are NFC – for mobile payments – a/b/g and n Wi-Fi along with an ambient light sensor. Each of these can often be left out when the price is low.

I would also be fairly confident the 2,650mAh battery will get you through the day, especially when you take into account the low-res display and lower amount of RAM.

What I really like about the whole range of Android phones is the uncluttered approach to software. The Nokia 3 runs a clean build of Android 7.1.1, with no extra apps and nice additions like the Pixel Launcher and Google Assistant built-in.

It’s how Android should be, and it’s so much easier to use than intrusive skins like those from Huawei and LG. A lighter software layer should also help the phone run faster for longer. Nokia is also intent on providing the monthly security updates direct from Google, a rarity with Android OEMs.

Both the cameras on the Nokia 3 are 8-megapixel sensors with f/2.0 apertures, though it seems Nokia is aiming it more at those who take more selfies than landscapes. The front camera has auto-focus and wider 84-degree lens for cramming in more faces. I’ll have to spend more time with the cameras to really how they compare to something like the Moto G4.

Nokia 3: First Impressions

Budget phones are getting better all the time, and the Nokia 3 certainly seems like it’s worthy of battling the Moto G series when it comes to supremacy.