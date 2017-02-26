Trending:
Nokia 3 release date: Q2 2017
Nokia 3 price: €139
Nokia has come out fighting at MWC 2017. The brand – which is now owned and operated by Finnish startup HMD – has unveiled a bunch of devices; notably the higher-end Nokia 6 and nostalgia oozing rebirth of the 3310.
The baby of the bunch is this, a dinky device that’s very reminiscent of the cheaper Windows Phones Nokia used to produce.
Unlike the Nokia 6 and Nokia 5, the Nokia 3 has ditched the metal build for a polycarbonate body. It still feels good though, and has a durable finish you’d expect from a budget device. There is anodised aluminium inside to add a hint of rigidity, too, and it certainly feels it could take a beating before it gets damaged.
Nokia has picked a really nice selection of colours, something that often gets overlooked. The Tempered Blue is like a late-evening sky, while the copper and white combo is really attractive.
On the front you’ve got a 5-inch 720p IPS LCD display that’s ever so slightly curved. Viewing angles are good, and it gets surprisingly bright, but the lower resolution takes a bit of time to get used to. It’s far from the worst 720p panel I have seen though, and for the price it’s hard to complain.
Providing the grunt is a MediaTek quad-core processor, 2GB RAM – the absolute least you need in an Android phone – and there’s 16GB of storage. Some phones at this price stick with 8GB, so it’s good of Nokia to add a bit more storage. There’s a microSD slot for expanding it further. Other nice additions are NFC – for mobile payments – a/b/g and n Wi-Fi along with an ambient light sensor. Each of these can often be left out when the price is low.
I would also be fairly confident the 2,650mAh battery will get you through the day, especially when you take into account the low-res display and lower amount of RAM.
What I really like about the whole range of Android phones is the uncluttered approach to software. The Nokia 3 runs a clean build of Android 7.1.1, with no extra apps and nice additions like the Pixel Launcher and Google Assistant built-in.
It’s how Android should be, and it’s so much easier to use than intrusive skins like those from Huawei and LG. A lighter software layer should also help the phone run faster for longer. Nokia is also intent on providing the monthly security updates direct from Google, a rarity with Android OEMs.
Both the cameras on the Nokia 3 are 8-megapixel sensors with f/2.0 apertures, though it seems Nokia is aiming it more at those who take more selfies than landscapes. The front camera has auto-focus and wider 84-degree lens for cramming in more faces. I’ll have to spend more time with the cameras to really how they compare to something like the Moto G4.
Budget phones are getting better all the time, and the Nokia 3 certainly seems like it’s worthy of battling the Moto G series when it comes to supremacy.
