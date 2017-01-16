Available exclusively on PS4 February 8

Nioh is very easily described as "a bit like Dark Souls”. While not an entirely unfair comparison, this neglects many of the differences that makes Team Ninja’s offering a challenging, fast-paced and endearing action-RPG in its own right. They may be cut from the same cloth, but Nioh is looking to crush your soul in a different way, and it has the potential to be brilliant.

Nioh takes place in 16th-century feudal Japan, heavily fictionalised to include monsters, magic and all the things you’d expect from a game of this ilk. Players control real historical figure William – a westerner who's travelled to Japan. I approached the game like most are likely to – expecting Diet Dark Souls – but within a few fights I discovered a Team Ninja RPG, with all the fast-paced action you'd expect from the developers of Ninja Gaiden.

Aside from being able to equip himself with myriad weapons and armour, William can also adopt different stances to deal his light and heavy attacks. The high stance is slower, focused on dealing high-damage attacks. Mid-stance is the most basic and varied, and is good for hitting multiple enemies at once. Low stance is the most agile, and is good for up-close one-on-one fights with large foes capable of huge damage, as it makes for quicker dodging.

At first the system's intricacy doesn’t show itself, but the more you're faced with human enemies and Yokai – the name of monster enemies in Nioh, not to be confused with the adorable Yo-kai Watch – the more useful each stance becomes. William can also equip two swords and ranged weapons, which can be switched by holding the trigger and using the D-pad. Whereas in Dark Souls, and particularly Bloodborne, I often found my favourite death-toy and stuck with it, here I was switching frequently because of the way ol’ Bill used them.

Using a katana in mid stance allows for wide sweeps to fight multiple enemies, whereas equipping dual blades sees William run head-first at lightning speed, slashing vertically with his light attack, which is great for fighting lumbering Yokai before dashing to safety.

Nioh uses shrines in the same way Dark Souls uses bonfires, where you can level up, offer your weaker equipment as a sacrifice to gain Amrita (currency) to spend on character upgrades, or change your Guardian Spirit. You can choose from a number of spirit animals which offer different buffs. Some offer more health, others more Ki (stamina) and some will reward greater damage for certain attacks. Becoming stuck at certain points and against certain enemy types was when I found myself most inclined to switch. It's a cool system that again adds depth without overbearing complexity.

Larger Yokai act as sub-bosses littered throughout the terrain. While not as crushingly challenging as the end-level enemies, they’re still incredibly tough. Surrounding them is a grey aura, which prevents William from regenerating Ki when stood in it. He can overcome this by backing out of the field, which sacrifices valuable opportunities to strike, or by pressing R1 after attacking as a blue energy field wraps around his body, which regains stamina in a similar fashion to Bloodborne's Regain system replenishes health. However, focusing on timing this just right leaves you vulnerable to the enemy’s next attack.

This is where dodging can also come into play. However, the risk with dodging is that back attacks do extra damage to both him and enemies, so choosing to side-dodge in an attempt to get behind your opponent is a gamble, especially against enemies with large attacks. While at first the speed of combat can feel like there’s little strategy, the more I learn about the mechanics, suddenly every fight feels like a chess match.

All these mechanics beautifully dovetail in such a way that they very quickly become second nature to me without much thought. I never found myself overwhelmed by all the complex systems in play, which is surprising, as there are so many. I never felt like I needed to study them; I learned entirely through gameplay because each has a clear and defined use, which is a huge compliment to the game.

However, no matter how much I learned, some Yokai proved almost insurmountable. Nioh offers multiple routes to the same objective, but on each route often stands one of the Yokai monsters as a gatekeeper. In the level I played – Mt Ibuki, Omi Province – there were three or four variants of Yokai, all of which proved incredibly challenging, some unbeatable.

The toughest of the lot was the Karasutengu, a phenomenal bird/man creature wielding a poleaxe and magical abilities. It’s speed and relentless attacks proved too much, no matter what I tried, so in the end I did what all heroes should do: ran straight past it and onto the next part of the map.

This proved an effective tactic, as the game doesn’t punish you for ignoring a fight, and as I was already using a max-level character, I didn’t need the potential bounties the kills offered. Of course, when I play the game proper, such a luxury won't be available.

Oh, and for those with a PS4 Pro Nioh will include full support for the console. Team Ninja is one of the first to offer players genuine choice when it comes to how to take advantage of the new machine. On the Pro players can choose between “Movie Mode” which offers 4K graphics at 30fps or “Action Mode” which offers 1080p resolution at 60fps.

Don’t worry if you’re on PS4 or PS4 Slim, however, as you can also choose between 1080p with a stable 60fps framerate or 1080p/30fps with high-quality anti-aliasing. With this being a brutal action-RPG, I'd recommend 60fps because of how much more fluid it makes the gameplay. But achieving a stable framerate on all settings is something which puts FromSoftware to shame.

First Impressions

The more I played Nioh, the more it sank its teeth into me. This isn’t a lesser alternative to Dark Souls, nor is it trying too hard to be Dark Souls. There are clear inspirations which have been taken from FromSoftware’s iconic franchise, but functionally the gameplay is much faster, with so many different combat mechanics in play at any one time.

The best way to describe the difference between the two is like the difference between PES and FIFA: both are playing the same sport, but bringing a different philosophy to it.

As I was playing as a level-100 character, I wasn’t able to learn about the levelling system or enemy scaling, but the Yokai and ninja on offer put up incredible fights even still.

If you’re a fan of Dark Souls, Nioh will absolutely hook you. If you’re not a fan of brutally difficult games, Team Ninja won’t show you any sympathy.