NieR Automata Preview

Out of all the surprise sequel reveals we’ve had over the last few years, NieR: Automata’s was probably the least expected. Fiercely loved by a passionate few, it’s predecessor NieR largely failed to reach anyone but the most hardcore JRPG enthusiasts. Still, for those who played it, NieR offered a unique mix of action, quirky RPG elements and even 2D shooter-inspired segments, a bizarre blend that quickly ensured it went down as a cult classic.

Yet while its intriguing mix of genres and captivating story earned it a legion of loyal fans, for many gamers, poor pacing and dull combat kept NieR from becoming anything more than a flawed curiosity. Sensibly then, for its sequel Square Enix has enlisted arguably the world’s greatest developer of action games to set things right. Created by Metal Gear Rising creators Platinum Games, NieR: Automata is aiming to marry the original’s unique RPG mechanics with Platinum’s signature lighting fast combat – but you wouldn’t know it from the demo.

The preview build begins with our android protagonist 2B falling from the sky and crash-landing into a room filled with clunky-looking, hostile robots. As 2B gets back on her feet, the cutscene swiftly fades into gameplay - and I’m immediately tasked with dispatching my foes. Surrounded by a ring of dawdling bots, a combination of light and heavy attacks soon makes short work of my enemies. As more robots appear I quickly tap O to narrowly dodge incoming blows and laser orbs, in a mechanic that feels reminiscent of Bayonetta’s Witch Time. Dashing through the projectiles to fell these new enemies, a firm squeeze of R1 rains fire down on distant foes from my floating turret companion, Pod. With my enemies stunned by the incoming fire I dash my way over to them, making quick work of the bots with a few swings of my blades.

If you’ve ever played a Platinum title before, the gameplay here will feel immediately familiar. Yet while on the surface the combo-based combat seems like nothing new, it’s the refreshing combination of fast-paced sword attacks and floating turret Pod that make battles in NieR: Automata feel unique. Just like in its predecessor, the turret here is designed to function like something out of an old school 2D shooter. A quick tap of L2 locks-on to enemies around you, allowing you to slow the rust buckets with a never ending stream of laser fire as you advance on them with your swords. It’s a nice touch and one that’s used to great effect, with several sections in the demo switching to a top-down sidescroller perspective as you frantically avoid fire and take out enemies, Geometry Wars style.

After using my handy turret to take down a building-levelling circular saw, I was free to leave the room I landed in and explore the rest of the facility. Running through a sprawling outdoor industrial complex, its huge orange silos and metal staircases feel immediately reminiscent of Metal Gear Solid 2’s Big Shell. Jumping and slashing my way through the overgrown facility, I encounter flying robots, robots with shields and slightly larger robots. Disappointingly, the enemies in the demo all look incredibly similar, offering slightly different variations on the same design. Thankfully, progressing through the facility doesn’t just involve combat, with the area containing multiple hidden routes littered across the map. Exploring these various paths rewards the player with everything from healing items to hidden enemies, with same paths culminating in mysterious areas that don’t seem accessible in the demo.

With Nier-Automata supposedly taking place inside an open-world hub, these alternate paths suggest that each of these dungeon-like levels will give you reasons to return to them, Metroidvania-style. While the original was praised for its odd but compelling story, the narrative in the demo is extremely barebones. As I continue advancing through the facility, bouts of combat and exploration are broken up by occasional conversations between 2B and her excitable android partner, 9S. Aside from the odd update about a signal coming from the facility, there is very little context to the demo, with the dialogue often feeling like time-filling Anime-esque melodrama. Speaking of anime, the haunting female vocals of the game’s soundtrack conjure up memories of seminal 90’s classic Akira, really helping to add to the demo’s atmosphere.

Thankfully, the demo culminates in what Platinum do best – a ridiculous screen-filling boss battle. The encounter is every bit as frantic as you’d expect, seeing you doing your best to destroy a behemoth of an android as it crushes the environment around you. The final sequence of the fight in particular is a bit of a doozy. With the demo now available on PSN I won’t spoil it, but let’s just say you get a very welcome bit of mechanized help.

It’s no surprise then, that Platinum has nailed the combat here. Yet for a game that claims it’s an action-RPG, NieR Automata’s demo feels incredibly light on role playing elements. Thankfully then, there were a few hints at the game’s role playing ambitions littered throughout the in-game menu. With non-consumable items like sword hilts and other materials hidden around the facility, the demo hints at craftable weapons and items. As you’d expect, there are also slots that allow players to experiment with their loadout, giving you different ways to upgrade your Pod turret and even B2 herself. You can choose to swap out different chips that make up her core programming, choosing to sacrifice things like your map HUD for increased damage or a variety of other perks.

It’s these kind of quirks that hint at a game with a deeper core below its action-packed exterior. Speaking of the game’s exterior, it’s the game’s visuals which are arguably the demo’s biggest disappointment. In typical Platinum fashion, everything runs here at a silky smooth 60 frames per second but in order to achieve this, Platinum clearly had to make some sacrifices. Running at a disappointing resolution of 900p, the game’s intricate environments just aren’t done justice on the standard PlayStation 4. While the developer has revealed it will run at 1080p on the PS4 Pro, this will be of little comfort to those not willing to shell out for a new console.

Visuals aside, NieR: Automata still manages to impress. From that first moment of gameplay to the demo’s ‘Thank you for playing’ screen the action never lets up. While I’m intrigued to see how these dungeon like sections gel with NieR: Automata’s open world and RPG style side quests, this thirty minute teaser is a relentlessly paced roller coaster ride that goes a long way to righting its predecessor’s wrongs. Whether Square and Platinum can successfully marry this kind of adrenaline-fueled action with a full blown RPG, however, still remains to be seen. Even if the game fails as an RPG, based on what I’ve seen so far –it looks like NieR: Automata will still be a hell of a lot of fun regardless.