ZTE’s next phone has been crowdsourced and will be available on Kickstarter

ZTE’s next phone has been crowdsourced, it's called Hawkeye and it's available on Kickstarter

ZTE is doing things a bit differently for its next phone. Well, sort of. Instead of just launching a new device, it is using Kickstarter and feedback from customers to make something that should be exactly what the customer wants.

It’s called ‘Hawkeye’ and will go up for pre-order on Kickstarter today, but likely won’t ship until the latter part of the year. Now, before you get too excited: the Hawkeye is distinctly mid-range phone, but with a few nifty features.

For one it has some clever eye-tracking tech that works with Android to let you navigate menus and scroll through photos with nothing but your retinas. As this standard Android APIs, support should be wide upon release.

The other headline feature is slightly odd; this phone has ‘self-adhesive’ properties. Apparently lots of people have been calling for a phone that sticks to random items, and the Hawkeye is just that phone. ZTE didn’t really expand upon what the phone will stick too, and how long it will stay there, but we think it might work well in a car. Or on your bedside table, maybe.

The rest of the phone is a little bit more normal. There’s a 5.5-inch HD display, a camera on the back, dual sim slots and Android Nougat. Other specs, like the battery, have yet to be disclosed.

If you back the Hawkeye on Kickstarter, you’ll be able to pick it up at the very tempting price of $199. Leave it until it’s officially released though and you’ll end up paying a lot more.

