Zelda: Breath of the Wild patch seems to improve performance on Switch

Nintendo has released a new update for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that improves framerate in both portable and docked mode.

Update 1.1 is available now for Nintendo’s latest Hyrulean adventure, and it should make for a smoother experience in some of the game’s more demanding areas.

As posted on Nintendo’s website, the patch does the following: “Adjustments have been made to make for a more pleasant gaming experience."

After testing it personally, the patch does indeed improve performance in demanding areas such as Korok Forest and during more intense combat sequences.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch Games

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is easily the best game you can play on Nintendo Switch right now.

Games Editor Brett Phipps described it as the greatest game he’s ever played in his 10/10 review. Here’s what he thought:

“If there’s a better game out there than Breath of the Wild, I haven’t played it. Nintendo has created, for me, the greatest game of all time. It’s everything I want from a game and one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had.”

Watch: Breath of the Wild Review

How are you finding Breath of the Wild? Let us know in the comments.