YouTube is now a television provider — and the latest to beat Apple to it

YouTube TV - the company’s big push into live television streaming - is now live in five US cities.

The $35 a month service, which delivers access to traditional broadcast and cable channels over the web, can be accessed in New York, San Francisco, LA, Chicago and Philadelphia.

This latest PlayStation Vue and Sling TV rival brings live and on demand access to over 40 networks as well as an unlimited cloud DVR feature that will add programming to the viewer’s personal library.

Naturally, the wealth of content available on YouTube is also integrated so after watching a show viewers will see links to related videos, perhaps from your favorite team’s YouTube channel. There’s also access to YouTube Red Originals included within the subscription.

While the experience is mobile-based, you can use a Chromecast to beam shows and movies to the living room television. However, it’s not yet clear whether YouTube plans to bring the platform to its smart TV apps.

Like many of the other emerging cord-cutting platforms, it’s requires no commitment and subscriptions can be cancelled at any time.

YouTube TV is the latest streaming service to beat Apple to market, with the rumoured efforts to introduce likeminded bundle reportedly hitting multiple roadblocks.

Would you be up for ditching your cable or satellite provider for YouTube? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.