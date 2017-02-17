YouTube is finally dropping it’s most infuriating feature

Google will remove the unpopular and unskippable 30-second pre-roll advertisements from its videos from next year.

The company told Campaign it plans to drop the format in favour of more user-friendly options.

However, it’s not all good news for consumers who are often subject to data-draining ads before accessing their favorite YouTubers’ latest clips.

Related: How to download YouTube videos to watch offline

20-second unskippable ads will remain and Google is adding more six-second bumper ads to videos in place of the seemingly interminable half-minute marathons.

“As part of that, we’ve decided to stop supporting 30-second unskippable ads as of 2018 and focus instead on formats that work well for both users and advertisers,” the company said.

The addition of more six-second commercials may be designed to steer users away from ad blockers that negate the spots in the first place.

Just yesterday, Adguard released an extension for Microsoft Edge that specifically mentions YouTube adblocking.

The company is also facing a renewed challenge from Facebook, which revealed it is bringing video specific apps to smart TVs in the near future.

Will Google backing away from 30 second unskippable adds encourage you to disable the ad blocker? Share your thoughts below.