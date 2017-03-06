Netflix may be planning to put you in the director's chair - here's how

Netflix is reportedly plotting Choose Your Own Adventure-style content that would enable viewers to alter the course of an episode or series.

Daily Mail sources say Netflix is planning to shoot multiple scenarios for episodes that would place major plot decisions in the hands of viewers.

For example, fans of House of Cards could impact decisions made by Frank Underwood, or whether Eleven decides to use her powers in Stranger Things.

As a result viewers who are rooting for a particular character or would prefer a happier ending can have a say in the direction of the series.

Initial trials could begin as soon as this year with children’s shows, the sources say.

The report doesn’t state whether Netflix is open to offering interactive options for existing series’ or whether new shows would be written to exploit the format.

The source said: “We’re doing work on branch narratives so you are actually making choices as you watch. All the content will be there, and then people will have to get through it in different ways.

“We’ll see how it plays out. It’s an experiment. We’ll see if it gets much success. For creators, it’s new territory.”

