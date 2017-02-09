You’re not alone in waiting for the Android 7.0 Nougat update

Still waiting for the Android 7.0 Nougat update? Well, according to Google’s latest adoption figures you’re not alone. Far from it.

Despite the latest major Android update having launched aboard the Google Pixel last October, the software is still missing on most major phones.

Four months later, Google has confirmed that Android Nougat has only just made it on to 1% of all Android devices.

With Android 7.0 (0.9%) and Android 7.1 (0.3%) iterations combined now accounting for 1.2% of all Android devices doing the rounds, this figure sees it only just edge out the number of devices still running Android Gingerbread, an OS that first launched back in 2010.

The most popular version of Android still powering devices is the 2014-released Android Lollipop, accounting for 32.9% of all Google-powered smartphones and tablets.

Lollipop is closely followed by Android 6.0 Marshmallow that still runs on 30.7% of Android machines. Android KitKat, first introduced four years ago, rounds out the podium positions by continuing to power a massive 21.9% of users.

The figures, published on Google’s developer forum, are based on all devices used to access the Google Play store in the 7 day period leading up to February 6.

Back in December, Android 7.0 still powered just 0.4% of devices, although this number has been boosted in recent weeks by the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy S7 Android Nougat update.

Although Android fragmentation issues are well documented, the gulf between the latest Android and iOS operating system releases is still surprising.

Last month Apple confirmed that iOS 10, which was rolled out in mid-September, is already the OS of choice for 76% of all currently active iPhones and iPads.

