Snapchat looking at drones to give it a lift

Snap’s diversification away from its core Snapchat offering is gathering pace and its next move is into the skies.

Just a matter of days after its Spectacles went on sale, people briefed on Snap’s upcoming products stated that a drone is one direction that the company is considering going in.

Related: MWC 2017

Whilst details surrounding the drone are very thin on the ground, it’s highly likely that Snap would use the gadget to take photos or videos in order to enhance Snapchat’s appeal.

What’s unclear is whether the drone will follow the Spectacles into becoming a consumer product or be used by Snap itself in some other way.

The Spectacles, announced in September 2016, are a pair of glasses with a built-in camera that has Snapchat integration straight out of the box. Coming in at $129.99 (around £105) and only available in the US, the specs are pricey but offer a 115-degree-angle lens that offers a wider view than most smartphone cameras.

It’s a big week for Snap, as it plans to go public shortly, with initial public offering (IPO) pricing expected to be revealed on Wednesday. That’s in advance of trading beginning in earnest on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

We already know Snapchat's one of the largest social networks on the planet, but its IPO prospectus confirmed that by stating that an average users opens the app over 18 times a day and over 2.5 billion messages are sent each day. Wowzers.

Watch: The best smartphones in the world right now

Would you buy a Snapchat drone? Let us know in the comments below.