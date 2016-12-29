You’ll be able to play Super Mario Run on Android sooner than you think

Following a period of iOS exclusivity, the launch of Super Mario Run for Android devices appears to be fast approaching.

From today, Android device owners can pre-register for the Nintendo-made title on the Google Play store.

Although no official launch day has been announced, those pre-registering will able able to download it as soon as the title is launched.

Related: Super Mario Run review

As with iOS, the game will be free to download, but if you want to progress beyond the first three levels you’ll need to spend $9.95 to access the full game.

Super Mario Run has been downloaded well over 50 million times since its launch on iOS devices and became the top grossing app on the App Store.

However, it hasn’t been without criticism. The price-tag has annoyed some downloaders, while the game itself has been slammed for the need to maintain online connectivity.

Best Mario Game? Head-to-Head

iPhone users, let your Android-using comrades know if Super Mario run is worth the wait in the comments below.