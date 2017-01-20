Trending:

You can save £10 on your Amazon shopping for one day only - here’s how

Amazon is currently offering UK shoppers £10 off every order over £50.

The company is celebratingfinishing top of the UK Institute of Customer Service rankings for the second year running. Woo!

All shoppers need to do is add the promo code BIGTHANKS when they checkout.

There are some exceptions, the code cannot be used to buy gift cards, AmazonFresh orders, digital products, baby formula and Marketplace orders.

However, if you wanna save a tenner on a piece of gadgetry you've been eyeing for a while, here's your chance.

You can browse to Amazon.co.uk/bigthanks for more information.

The offer runs until 23:59 on Friday night GMT.

Amazon Echo Review

What's on your Amazon shopping list? Share your thoughts review.

