You can rent 2016’s best movies for just 99p/99¢ right now - here’s how

Google is holding a festive sale, enabling visitors to rent a movie on the Play Store for just 99p (or 99¢ in the US).

The offer applies to all new 2016 movies, such as Finding Dory, Sully and Jason Bourne, as well as thousands of others in the store.

Related: The best Christmas TV and Movies on Netflix and Prime

All you need to do is head to the Play Store, select the banner advertisement and redeem the offer.

The discount - which is valid until July 23 - will automatically applied at checkout.

Google is limiting the discount to one per user, but there’s nothing saying those with multiple Google accounts can’t double down.

The company is also offering 50% off any album, $5 off any book and four free months of free Google Play Music access for new subscribers.

Jump in folks, the water is warm.

Watch The Refresh: The best tech gossip and reviews every week

What was your favourite movie of 2016? Share your thoughts in the comments below.