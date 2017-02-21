You can register your Nintendo Switch ID right now

Future Nintendo Switch owners can now register their desired online username before it’s taken and gone forever.

The upcoming hybrid console will introduce the Nintendo Online Service, a subscription plan that does away with the Nintendo Network ID used across Wii U and 3DS. Now it’s known simply as your Nintendo Account.

Nintendo has added new details to its official website that allows you to register a user ID for the upcoming console, essentially securing your new online identity.

Potential Switch players can head over there right now, sign in and register their chosen username. Those hoping to create a popular ID before anyone else will definitely want to jump on this.

Related: Horizon Zero Dawn Review

The new Nintendo Account makes some noticeable improvements to previous iterations of the service. Online purchases across all Nintendo devices are now tied to each account, meaning you won’t need to purchase the same virtual console titles several times over.

Nintendo has confirmed that the service will be free at launch, as it will be missing several key features. However, it will become a paid subscription later in 2017 with a still unconfirmed pricing model.

Watch: Nintendo Switch Hands-on

Nintendo Switch will launch worldwide on March 3, 2017 alongside The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as its biggest launch title.