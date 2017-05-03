You can play The Division for free this weekend

Ubisoft plans to hold a free weekend for The Division across PS4, Xbox One and PC later this week.

Taking place from May 4-8 on all three platforms, the playable trial will allow access to all parts of the game, with player progress carrying over if they decide to purchase.

In addition, the standard and gold editions are also on sale across the Ubisoft Store, providing players access to potential DLC expansions for a cheaper aksing price.

Ubisoft announced earlier this year that all of the content coming as part of The Division’s Year 2 content updates will be completely free.

2017’s offerings will consist of two major expansions with new quests, weapons and more. Specific release times are still unconfirmed.

Stuart Andrews’ scored The Division 8/10 in his review. Here’s what he thought:

“Like Destiny, The Division ruthlessly exploits the pleasures of the RPG, MMO and shooter to create one hideously addictive feedback loop. Combine that with the excitement of demanding co-op play and it can be an unstoppably thrilling game.”

