You can now use Valve's Steam Controller interface with Xbox gamepads

Back in December, Valve added support for the PS4's Dualshock controller, and now it seems fans of the Xbox equivalent are being catered for.

Steam beta client users now have the ability to use the the Xbox 360 gamepad, the Xbox One controller, and any other input device that uses the Xinput standard in the same way as the Steam Controller.

The Steam Controller Configurator allows users to map in-game actions to specific buttons on the control pad, even if the game was designed to be played with a keyboard and mouse.

Related: CES 2017

For the time being, the latest update is available on the beta channel as Steam is currently unable to tell the difference between the various types of Xinput controllers.

Saving controller-specific profiles is therefore a bit of a challenge at this point, so gamepads with fewer buttons won't work with community gamepad profiles.

Many favour the Xbox controllers over their Dualshock counterparts, so this will be a welcome update for numerous Steam users.

Unfortunately, not every game will support a gamepad, but most will, though Steam users will have to opt-in to the beta to make use of the new feature.

Valve is yet to announce a release date for the full launch of Xbox controller support, but we're expecting to hear something in the near future.

Beta testing for the Dualshock support began in November last year, and the full version of the feature was launched a month later, so we likely don't have long to wait until the same happens for the Xbox controller support.

WATCH: Xbox Scorpio – What we know

Let us know what you make of Valve's Xbox controller support in the comments.