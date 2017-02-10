You can now relive GTA 4 in all its glory on the Xbox One

Grand Theft Auto 4 and all of its expansions are now playable through Xbox One’s backwards compatibility feature.

The open-world masterpiece and both of its expansions - The Lost and the Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony - are now fully playable on Microsoft’s console.

Players who own a physical version of the Xbox 360 original just need to insert the disc into their console and install it. After that, you’re good to go.

"All versions of the game, including Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition, are compatible on Xbox One," says Microsoft on Xbox Wire.

"Digital game owners have instant access on Xbox One, so they can download Grand Theft Auto IV directly from the “Ready to Install” section of their Xbox One and play at will. Physical game owners can just insert the Xbox 360 game disc into their Xbox One and download the game."

Those with cloud saves on Xbox 360 shouldn’t have any trouble transferring them over to Xbox One, if you fancy picking up any 8 year-old progress.

Trusted Reviews veteran Stuart Andrews scored Rockstar’s gritty open-world epic 9/10 in his review.

“GTAIV shows the pretenders how it should be done, with an incredibly rich world, strong characters, great technology and a truly compelling story. Provided you can handle its skewed morality, it's the year's most essential video game.”

Rockstar Games and Take-Two recently announced that Grand Theft Auto 5 has shipped 75 million units since its launch in September 2013.

Will you be returning to GTA 4? Let us know in the comments.