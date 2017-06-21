You can now play the opening of Hitman for free

To celebrate its newfound independence, IO Interactive has made the opening sections of Hitman free for all players.

Now available across PS4, Xbox One and PC, the ICA Facility level can be downloaded for free with absolutely no restrictions.

This is likely to celebrate IO Interactive’s new indie status and retainment of the Hitman IP from Square Enix.

IO Interactive has said that “absolutely everything” released for the level is playable. This includes two story missions, two escalation contracts and dozens of unique challenges.

The developer is yet to announce its future plans for Hitman, and whether it aims to go ahead with a second season of episodic content.

Only time will tell, but hopefully it lives up to the gold standard of quality from 2016’s fantastic outing.

“Hitman is an easy contender for one of the games of 2016, and an example of how to do episodic gaming correctly. There may have been the odd technical hiccup along the way, but the end result is excellent.” read Simon Miller’s 9/10 review.

Are you a Hitman fan? Let us know in the comments below.