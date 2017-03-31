This is not a drill. Yes April Fool’s Day might be just around the corner, but you can now play Ms Pac-Man in Google Maps, really.

Getting the jump on the day of jokes, Google has given its iOS and Android Google Maps an arcade gaming makeover.

To play, all you have to do is open the app and click the new pink, Ms Pac-Man adorned circle in the bottom right hand corner, where the usual current location and navigation buttons still sit.

Once pressed, you’ll be able to watch in wonder as your current location gets transformed into a playable level of Ms Pac-Man with your local streets acting as the game board.

Playing is simple, just swipe in the direction you want to go and stifle the excited giggles as your route to the shops becomes an tasty dots adorned escape route from those pesky ghosts.

Be warned though, this game is a whole lot trickier than the classic arcade game with the mishmash array of local side streets often leading you into dead-ends and cul-de-sacs, and the ghosts seemingly quicker and sharper.

With Google having yet to state how long the brilliant, playable easter egg will be around, you’ll want to get a game in now before it’s too late.

This isn’t the first time Google has given one of its services a Pac-Man themed makeover.

Back in 2010 the search giant celebrated the iconic game’s 30th birthday by transforming the day’s Google Doodle into a playable level.

This was followed up on April Fool’s Day 2015 when the desktop version of Google Maps was given the same road-transforming treatment as today’s mobile version.

What’s your Ms Pac-Man Google Maps high score? Let us know in the comments below.