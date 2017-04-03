You can now give your Nintendo Switch a custom colour paint job

If you find basic grey and black a bit boring for you, Nintendo has already offered its latest console in a more vibrant blue and red get up. For some though that’s still not enough.

If you’re one of those people, you can now give the Nintendo Switch its own custom colour paint job and attune the device to your own specific tastes.

Although Nintendo isn’t expanding its own colour schemes, gadget modding specialist ColorWare has started giving the Switch the paint job treatment, building on a company’s existing line of modding options that ranges from iPhones to PlayStations and Beats headphones to Roomba vacuum cleaners.

There are 58 colours to choose from, and seven different elements of the Switch and its accompanying dock that you can give a custom coating.

These range from the individual Joy-Con controller and the console’s rear panel to its inbuilt kick stand and back splashed logo.

Once you’ve picked your one of a kind colour scheme, there are standard or metallic paints to choose from, you’ve got to decide whether you want your device to have a gloss or matt finish.

While it looks great, doing all this isn’t particularly cheap. A ColorWare modded Switch will set you back $499 (£400).

With the standard blue and red console setting wannabe owners back $299 in the US (£279.99) here in the UK, that’s a sizeable premium to add to a device that already costs more than a PS4 or Xbox One bundle.

For those buying a new Switch, be warned, a number of users have started reporting issues with the console warping after overheating in the accompanying TV-friendly dock.

Would you pay extra for a custom coloured Switch? Let us know in the comments below.