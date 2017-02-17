You can now buy a PS4 Slim laptop – if you've got £1,200 spare

YouTuber and console tinkerer Ed Zarick is making quite a name for himself by sticking console components inside portable laptop-style devices.

Last August, he managed to work his magic with the Xbox One S, creating what he called the Xbook One S – a follow-up to his previous effort, the Xbook One.

And now, he's done the same with Sony's slim version of the PS4, dubbing his latest engineering feat the 'Playbook 4 S'.

The device is smaller than Zarick's previous efforts, but despite its portable form factor, it still requires a constant connection to a power outlet to be used.

As with all his console/laptop devices Ed's offering to build anyone their own version, but it won't come cheap. If you want a shiny new Playbook 4 S, you'll need to hand over $1,495 (around £1,200).

Talking about the new Playbook's creation, Ed said: "So I have been making these for about a month or so now trying to figure out exactly how I was going to come up with it.

"I took a lot of what I designed for the XBOOK ONE S and redesigned it to fit the new PS4. It ended up, like the XBOOK, very portable and clean."

It comes with a 19-inch screen, which Ed claims will surprise you with its size once you flip it open, though it's only capable of supporting 720p.

According to Ed, "it is next to impossible to find 1080p screens in the 19″ size. But, the HDMI in the back will support full 1080p output to your external Big screen at home."

Below the screen sits two stereo speakers and the TV control, which allows you to adjust settings such as brightness, contrast, and volume.

There's also the Blu-ray drive, which sits alongside 2 USB ports and a power and eject button, while the rear of the device features an ethernet port for wired internet access, though Ed says the Wi-Fi still works as normal.

Those who do have the cash can request specific colours on the accents, and choose between a white or black overall finish. Ed will even put your gamertag on the system if you ask him to.

Will you be placing an order? Let us know in the comments.