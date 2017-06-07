Overwatch players can earn double XP this coming weekend, Blizzard Entertainment has announced.

Coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on June 8, you’ll have until June 12 to earn additional experience and unlock precious lootboxes in the popular shooter.

Experience in Overwatch can be used to level up and earn lootboxes that contain a mixture of skins, sprays, emotes and voice lines for each character.

Conveniently, this special weekend falls during the Overwatch Anniversary event, which also closes its doors on June 12.

Held to celebrate the shooter’s first birthday, many fans are desperate to get their hands on a number of limited-edition legendary skins.

In other Overwatch-related news, Blizzard recently teased a new map for the game. Known as Lunar Colony, the assault map is currently playable on the PC public-test realm servers. A console release date remains unconfirmed.

