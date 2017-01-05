You can experience real-life Resi 7 in London this month

Resident Evil 7 arrives in just a few weeks on January 24th, and to help build excitement for the game Capcom is launching a real-life immersive experience in London.

The "Resident Evil Experience" will run from January 20-23, and the best part is it'll be free to attend for members of the public (on a strictly first-come, first-serve basis). The event will be a 45-minute experience which takes direct influence from events within the upcoming game. Based on the teaser trailer, I can confirm that some of the locations have been pretty well recreated from some of the rooms I played in the preview build of the horrific Baker family residence.

A press release provides a little more information about the experience.

"Set in a haunted and dilapidated venue in the heart of London’s East End, those brave enough to enter will take on the part of investigative journalist interns helping a paranormal TV production team investigate the disappearance of their crew members who never returned from the house.

"Mirroring the unsettling nature of the game, participants will be faced with a web of puzzles and clues, including a few unexpected interruptions, as they work together to overcome both visible and unseen obstacles to figure out the truth, and escape unscathed. "

Fans interested in attending can find out more information on the official website.

The exact location of the event is not given – perhaps to stop swarms of people trying to get in considering the limited nature of the experience – so head to the website to find out more and register your interest.

Speaking about the experience, producer Masachika Kawata said "I’m extremely excited to see Resident Evil 7: Biohazard come to life through this Experience, and for participants to get a little taster of what is to come in the game.”

Are you brave enough to check out real-life Resident Evil?