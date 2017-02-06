Yet more LG G6 pictures have leaked ahead of launch

The LG G6 is shaping up as possibly the worst kept secret in all of tech land.

A handset tasked with reviving LG’s ailing smartphone fortunes, the LG G6 has proven leakier than a faulty colander, repeatedly popping up in a series of leaks and premature outings.

Well, the as yet unconfirmed phone is at it again, with the latest G6 leaks giving one of the best looks yet an the upcoming challenger to the eagerly awaited Samsung Galaxy S8.

Surfaced via Under KG, a tech blog in LG’s native South Korea, the LG G6 leaks show off a phone with a brushed metal rear and dual lens camera.

Although the doubled up smartphone snapper had been previously teased, a number of earlier G6 leaks had showcased the phone with a smooth rather than brushed finish.

Showing the phone from a range of angles, the latest G6 leaks highlight a now familiar looking phone, with the ultimately unsuccessful modular finish of the LG G5 having been knocked on the head.

Instead, the G6 looks set to feature an iPhone 7 inspired metal framed design, with a slightly bulky looking form seeing a USB Type-C connection come into the mix alongside the retained 3.5mm headphone jack.

Around back, the phone has been shown to sport LG’s now customary back-based power button, although volume controls have seemingly been moved back to the side of the device.

Although not shown in the latest leaks, the G6 has been tipped to pack a 5.7-inch QHD display alongside an improved processor.

For those keen to get an official look at the LG G6, you shouldn’t have long to wait.

The phone is expected to be one of the stars of the show at MWC 2017 later this month.

With the Barcelona-based conference scheduled to run between February 27 and March 2, it’s expected that the G6 will be formally unveiled at a dedicated press conference a day earlier.

Are you excited for the LG G6? Let us know in the comments below.