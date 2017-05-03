Yet more iOS 11 features seemingly revealed as fresh 'leak' emerges

This week saw what appeared to be a big iOS 11 leak hit the internet, as a Reddit user seemingly revealed a load of new features that will apparently appear in the upcoming operating system.

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 11 at its WWDC 2017 event in June, and according to the recent leak from Redditor cyanhat, the new OS will come with such features as automatically placing iDevices in low-power mode when the battery life falls below 20%.

And now, cyanhat is back with what looks to be new information about the operating system, as well as macOS 10.13 – though we're not entirely convinced it's all legitimiate at this point.

So, what has cyanhat got for us this time? Well, he's claiming both iOS 11 and macOS 10.13 will come with functionality taken from Apple's recent app acquisition: Workflow.

How will Workflow be integrated into the two operating systems? According to the source, via a new Automator app, of course, which will gain many of Workflow's abilities.

iOS 11 is expected to be unveiled at WWDC in June

The Redditor said: "The app will be based on Workflow, which Apple recently acquired. Automator will have deeper -OS/iCloud integration with advanced Siri support."

What's more, he claims Apple is killing off the Home app in iOS 11, instead building the functionality from that app into the new Automator.

He adds: "The new Automator app will also be available on Mac. It will replace the older-generation Automator that currently exists on macOS."

Again, as with the previous 'revelations' provided by the same source, there's absolutely no way to be sure the claims are accurate, so take it all with a pinch of salt for now.

Cyanhat's previous 'leak' seemingly also revealed iOS 11 will see FaceTime Audio calls become the default calling option when users contact each other.

The source claimed there will also be a revamped Wallet app, with cyanhat writing: “There will be a social feed, just like Venmo. The new Pay app will also have an iMessage extension that allows you to send cash via iMessage.”

Let us know what you think of the 'leak' in the comments.