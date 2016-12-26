Yes, there’s a new Double Dragon game coming to PS4 and PC this month

It’s 30-years since one of the original beat ‘em ups Double Dragon first arrived in arcades and, this month, a brand new edition will arrive on PlayStation 4 and PC.

Double Dragon 4, made by many of the original development team will be released on January 20 and will reprise the trademark 8-bit graphics of the series.

Related: PS4 Slim vs PS4 Pro

The original’s Director Yoshihisa Kishimoto, designer Koji Ogata, composer Kazunaka Yamane and programmer Kei Oyama are all on board for the reprisal, which also features the original theme and side-scrolling, button-smashing gameplay.

The release will mark the first entry into the series since 1990’s Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone and will further test our longing for retro gameplay experiences.

The resurrection is the work of Arc System Works which purchased the rights to the franchise from Technos Japan, which went out of business in 1996.

Double Dragon was also one of the first video games to inspire a movie adaptation, but the 1994 live action title was a flop, losing more than $5 million.

It followed the equally dire Super Mario Brothers and immediately proceeded the diabolically poor Street Fighter.

Things would get slightly better the following year with the release of Mortal Kombat, but only slightly.

It could be said those four titles have set the tone for video game adaptations all the way up to the just-released Assassin’s Creed, which currently has a rating of 20% on RottenTomatoes.com

Nintendo Classic Mini NES Unboxing

Does your passion for retro gaming mean this announcement is a late Christmas present? Share your thoughts below.