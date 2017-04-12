Yakuza Kiwami release date confirmed for August 2017

Yakuza Kiwami will launch in North America and Europe on August 29 exclusively for PS4, Sega has announced.

The Steelbook Edition of the upcoming title is now available to pre-order for $29.99, a smaller price than we expected for a fully-fledged remaster.

A complete remake of the original Yakuza on PS2 from 2005, Kiwami will be the second game in the franchise to launch outside of Japan this year. Following in the footsteps of the fantastic Yakuza 0.

You can find a list of features from Yakuza Kiwami below:

Includes limited edition Steelbook.

Newcomers or those whose Yakuza experience started with Yakuza 0 will have familiar, exacting controls, top-notch SEGA localization, and a solid starting point for entering the Yakuza franchise fresh.

Completely new to Kiwami is the "Majima Everywhere" system, where the series' deranged, one-eyed maniac will constantly surprise and challenge Kiryu to combat when he least expects it.

Kiwami is rebuilt from the ground up with all new HD assets, exclusive Japanese voice audio re-recorded by the series cast, and more; optimized for the PlayStation 4 and running in 1080p/60fps.

