Xiaomi's TV thinner than an iPhone is just one of its newly-unveiled products

All the big tech companies are currently exerting the full force of their marketing departments to stand out at CES 2017, and now Xiaomi has joined in the fun.

The company made sure to announce enough new products to bewilder even the most astute tech enthusiast, including a TV that it says is 30% thinner than an average iPhone.

Known for its budget smartphones that pack in high-end features, Xiaomi is looking to branch out into other product categories, and was keen to show off its new range of tech gadgets.

Alongside the TV, the Chinese firm unveiled a slew of other products including a router, a drone, an electric folding bike, and a load of smart home gadgets.

But there's no doubt the standout was the ultra–slim Mi TV 4, which is just 4.9mm thick at its thinnest point, and comes with some suitably modern-looking bezels that are barely visible.

It also runs Android OS, with Xiaomi's own skin overlaid, so you can expect the full range of smart TV benefits such as built-in streaming apps.

But, beside the whole 'thinner than an iPhone' thing, the most interesting thing about the set is that it's modular, meaning you can swap various parts out, including the display, motherboard and sound system.

There's also an independent home theatre system which comes with full Dolby Atmos support for the audiophiles, so if you've upgraded your system to a full 7.1 setup you'll be fully catered for.

Xiaomi also took the opportunity to introduce western markets to its Mi5 smartphone range, which includes the basic Mi 5 model, the Mi 5 Pro, and the Mi 5s.

Accompanying these handsets was the Mi Note 2 along with a new white version of the bezel-less Mi Mix which the company unveiled last year.

Elsewhere, the CES crowds were given an insight into Xiaomi's smart home ambitions, with VP Hugo Barra showing off the company's air purifier, the Mi 360-degree webcam, a robotic vacuum, and a smart rice cooker.

Barra also explained how all the smart home products being showcased can be controlled via the company's proprietary software, available for smartphones.

Not content with that bevy of new products, Xiaomi also discussed its robotic developments, which included a Wi-Fi-enabled Mi Drone Quadcopter which comes with an HD camera attached.

And finally, the company showed off the Mi Router HD which is powered by a Qualcomm processor and packs in an 8TB hard drive.

For the time being, it looks like most of the products unveiled at CES will be China-only, though some of the phones and the air purifier could make it to the Indian market.

However, the company could be planning to expand into other markets in the future so stay tuned for the latest, and make sure to check back for all the news from CES as it happens.

Let us know what you think of Xiaomi's new products in the comments.