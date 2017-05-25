Xiaomi's new Mi Max 2 arrives with an impressive two-day battery life

Xiaomi has announced the Mi Max 2, a phone the Chinese manufacturer claims has enough juice for two days of usage.

The Mi Max 2 was announced at an event in Beijing on Thursday, and will be available in China on June 1 priced at 1699 RMB which translates over to roughly £200.

Xiaomi's latest handset is a behemoth of a phone, starting with its 6.44-inch screen and gargantuan 5300mAh battery that provides enough juice for the claimed two days of usage you can get out of this phablet.

The company also says an hour of charging will get the phone to 68% battery, which should be enough charge to ensure the device stays powered for more than a day.

Specifically, that 5300mAh cell is said to be capable of delivering 18 hours of video content and 57 hours of call time – not too shabby.

The battery isn't the only talking point here, though — the phone rocks 4GB of RAM and is available in 64 and 128GB memory capacities.

Doubling the storage will push the cost of the Mi Max 2 to 1999 RMB, however, which works out to approximately £225.

Elsewhere, the phone packs a 12MP rear shooter with a 5MP camera located on the upper of the two thick bezels on the top and bottom of the device.

Internally,, the phablet is powered by a 2.0 GHz octacore Snapdragon 625 chip and features stereo speakers and a rear fingerprint sensor.

The Mi Max 2 follows the Xiaomi trend of having a MI skin over Android and comes packing a one-handed feature to enable users to tackle the 6.44-inch screen more easily.

So far ,the Mi Max 2 has only been announced for release in China, but it wouldn't be a stretch of the imagination to think Xiaomi could expand this in the future.

Last month the firm announced its latest flagship, the Mi6, which has been designed to take on Samsung's Galaxy S8 with its powerful processor.

Do you want to see more phone-makers focus on providing more than one day of battery life? Let us know in the comments.