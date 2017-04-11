Xbox Spring Sale discounts over 300 titles

Microsoft has launched a huge Spring Sale across Xbox One and Xbox 360 discounting hundreds of games.

Right now you can grab brilliant mech shooter Titanfall 2 for just £27.50. Battlefield 1 is £33, or a little more for the Premium Edition.

Players looking for something a little more relaxing and story focused will want to check out Life is Strange. The Season Pass is down to the bargain price of £4.

BAFTA award-winning cooperative culinary escapade Overcooked is currently half price at £6.75, which is an absolute blast with friends.

Xbox One owners can also pick up a few backwards compatible gems in the sale. Red Dead Redemption, Alan Wake and Assassin’s Creed Rogue are all discounted.

Gears of War 4 is on offer for £20.87, while Wolfenstein: The New Order is available for a ridiculous £6.00 for the duration of the sale.

You can find all of deals over on Major Nelson’s blog. Keep in mind that all of the above prices are for Xbox Live Gold members.

Anything catch your fancy? Let us know in the comments.