Xbox Scorpio: Everything you need to know about Microsoft's "4K Xbox" – known as Project Scorpio – including all the news, specs, rumours, performance, price and release date.

Microsoft has ripped up the rule book for traditional console cycles with Project Scorpio. First teased at E3 2016, the console features more powerful hardware and "seamless" software. Scorpio marks a new beginning for Microsoft's role in the gaming space.

The Xbox One S, on the other hand is a smaller, more incremental upgrade, bringing HDR gaming and 4K entertainment thanks to its 4K Blu-ray player. In a nutshell, it's a smaller, prettier and more efficient Xbox One.

So, should you wait for Scorpio? Here's everything we know so far...

Xbox Scorpio release date: When can you buy one?

The Project Scorpio console will be available in the holiday season of 2017, Microsoft has confirmed. Previous console launches have taken place around November, so barring any delays it’s safe to assume that this is when you’ll be getting your hands on one.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently confirmed via Twitter that both Xbox Scorpio games and hardware are already in production. With the console due out in just over a year, it's hardly surprising – but nonetheless, very exciting.

Xbox Scorpio: The end of console generations?

In an interview with Engadget, Xbox head of games marketing Aaron Greenberg said that the Xbox Scorpio marks the beginning of the end of traditional console lifecycles for Microsoft.

"We think the future is without console generations," Greenberg said. "We think that the ability to build a library, a community, to be able to iterate with the hardware – we're making a pretty big bet on that with Project Scorpio.

"We're basically saying, 'This isn't a new generation; everything you have continues forward and it works.' We think of this as a family of devices."

Greenberg goes on to say that, if the Scorpio is a success then it will "change the way we think about the future of console gaming."

Xbox Scorpio is VR-capable, but...

The Xbox Scorpio is capable of running games in virtual reality, but Xbox boss Phil Spencer isn't yet sold on the technology.

Speaking to Stevivor, Spencer says that while he's a fan, he doesn't feel the tech or games are quite there yet, and that will affect its availability on Scorpio.

"I love the technology behind VR. I have an HTC Vive; I have an Oculus Rift. I’ve used the PlayStation [VR] device a lot in demos and stuff," he said.

"I think VR will find its spot in gaming; I would make that bet,” he continued. “We designed Scorpio as a VR-capable console. Whether that happens this year, next year or the year after… like I said, I still think the creative community has to get its arms around what are these new tools, and this new feeling – this new immersion.

“What experiences do you put in people’s hands to have a long-term engagement? Most of these things I’m playing now feel like demos and experiments, which I actually think it’s absolutely the right thing to have happened. That’s not a criticism at all. But I think it will take time.”

Spencer believes that in order for VR to become a mainstream success, it needs to be wireless.

"In the long run, we need untethered solutions. You need to have the compute capability to not be wired to the display that’s on my head. That means I either have some kind of high-bandwidth wireless HDMI or I have compute here.

"With the HoloLens we’ve chosen to put compute in the HMD itself, so it’s right there. The other thing I think most people who look along in this technology is a mixed reality world, where I have a head-mounted display that can go from a fully enclosed, opaque world that is VR to a fully transparent one where I’m seeing augmentation in my world. I should have one device that spans both."

Xbox Scorpio games: Will there be exclusives?

Initially, Microsoft stated that Scorpio wouldn't have platform exclusives, but that position isn't as clear-cut as we first thought. All current Xbox One games will work on the upgraded console, but Microsoft isn't ruling out exclusives.

Speaking in an interview, a senior Microsoft spokesperson said it was "up to developers" to decide if they want to develop games exclusively for Project Scorpio.

"I don't know about that. We'll see. It's up to the game development community; what do they want to do," said Shannon Loftis, GM of Game Publishing at Microsoft.

Since the original announcement, CNET published an interview with Xbox's head of operations, Dave McCarthy, stating that Microsoft is looking for a "seamless" experience for developers, with developers able to work easily across Xbox One, Scorpio and Windows 10.

McCarthy has previously said that the Scorpio would "wipe out" the console upgrade cycle, with games working across platforms. This makes complete sense when you consider that the Xbox Play Anywhere scheme entitles gamers who buy games digitally through Microsoft's own stores to play them on both PC and Xbox One.

We can safely assume this approach will also apply to the Scorpio, making it look even more likely that actual hardware upgrade cycles will become much shorter, like that of PC components, but with consumers able to stick with their current console for multiple years before it's gradually phased out. All speculation of course, but a logical step nonetheless.

Xbox Scorpio performance: How powerful is Project Scorpio?

Project Scorpio will have an 8-core CPU from an unknown manufacturer and a graphics card with 6TFLOPs (trillion floating point operations per second) of power. It will also have 320GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

In simple terms, the graphics core will be more than capable of going toe-to-toe with today’s top-end graphics card; the brand-new Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 has 6.5TFLOPs of performance. By the time Scorpio launches, it will be the equivalent of a mid-range PC in 2017, which is how most consoles tend to launch.

This is a console made for VR. In the announcement video, Fallout 4 VR was clearly mentioned, as well as the fact that the console would be capable of playing games in 4K resolutions at 60Hz. This makes total sense, as 4K TVs are becoming the standard for buyers looking to invest in high-end equipment.

Phil Spencer, ead of Xbox at Microsoft, told The Verge that Scorpio will feel like a new generation in terms of graphical fidelity.

"I actually think the upgrade to Scorpio in terms of visual fidelity will feel as dramatic a change as we're used to seeing in new generations," said Spencer.

This is a bold claim to make, especially since all future games will run on both the Xbox One and Xbox One S.

Following the full reveal of the PS4 Pro, Microsoft has gone on the offensive regarding how Sony's new hardware stacks up against the Scorpio. In a recent interview, lead planner for tXbox Albert Penello claimed that the PS4 Pro won't be able to hit native 4K, whereas Xbox Scorpio will.

"I think there are a lot of caveats they're giving customers right now around 4K," he said. "They're talking about checkerboard rendering and upscaling. There are just a lot of asterisks in their marketing around 4K, which is interesting because when we thought about what spec we wanted for Scorpio. We were very clear we wanted developers to take their Xbox One engines and render them in native, true 4K.

“That was why we picked the number, that's why we have the memory bandwidth we have, that's why we have the teraflops we have – because it's what we heard from game developers was required to achieve native 4K.”

It's clear Microsoft is coming out strong in the battle for console supremacy against Sony, and the new consoles will play a big part in deciding a winner.

What about Xbox One?

Microsoft has stated that Xbox as a platform won’t change.

“We add to the capabilities of the Xbox One and Xbox family without forcing gamers to abandon all the games and the community they love so much,” the announcement video said.

The firm added that accessories and games would continue to work on Scorpio. However, it wasn’t clear whether all new games launched would get both an Xbox One version and a Scorpio version.

Based on Microsoft’s strategy of making games available for Xbox and Windows 10, it would make sense for the company to continue releasing games for both, essentially creating a mini-ecosystem of devices with different specifications for people on different budgets.

Xbox Scorpio price: How much will Project Scorpio cost?

Nothing has been announced so far. The console is so far away it’s hard to predict, but considering the specifications and assuming Microsoft will sell it with narrow profit margins, we’re looking at a price in the region of £500, or around $600.

Speaking with AusGamers, Xbox Boss Phil Spencer said the Scorpio is aiming for a "console price point" and doesn't plan to compete with high-end PCs in terms of raw power.

"When you talk to me about Scorpio, the term I use about the architecture isn’t the six teraflops which is obviously what we’ve announced, it’s balance. Really what it is, is you want a platform that is balanced between memory bandwidth, GPU power, you know, your ability to move memory and [an] amount of memory around in many ways is more inhibiting to the performance of your game than absolute teraflops on any one of the individual pieces, and when we designed Scorpio we really thought about this balanced rig that could come together at a price-point. Like, I want Scorpio to be at a console price-point, I’m not trying to go and compete with a high-end rig. And because we’re building one spec, we’re able to look at the balance between all the components and make sure that it’s something we really hit that matters to consumers and gamers."

With this being said, it'd be safe to assume that Scorpio won't cost anymore than £500 when it launches next year.

Xbox Scorpio – How has Sony responded?

The most interesting fallout of Microsoft's bold new direction for console gaming has been how Sony has responded.

Following the PlayStation Meeting, both Microsoft's and Sony's cards are now on the table, and it's clear Sony is taking a different tact to its biggest rivals.

With the unveiling of the PS4 Pro, a more powerful console than the PS4, but one that pales in comparison to the Scorpio, Sony is looking to offer what it considers to be the pinnacle of the current console generation. However, it isn't looking to blur the lines between generations.

One phrase consistently used by lead system architect Mark Cerny was this: "PS4 Pro is not the start of a new console generation; nor is it a console that's going to blur the lines between generations".

This is interesting, since the phrasing shows a clear demarcation from the Microsoft strategy. But as things stand, the Scorpio is set to be the most powerful console on the market by the end of 2017. Will Sony respond with a third console refresh? We don't know, but it's a very interesting time for gaming.

Did we miss anything out? Let us know in the comments.