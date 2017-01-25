Xbox Scorpio is a “full blown next-gen machine,” says dev

Microsoft’s upcoming hardware is far more than a “half-assed upgrade” according to a recent post on NeoGAF.

Ori and the Blind Forest developer Thomas Mahler took to the site to make some serious claims about Project Scorpio.

"All consoles now are x86 PCs and the architecture will remain the same, that's why Sony was able to quickly iterate on the PS4 and make a beefier version of it," he explained.

"Scorpio is a next-gen machine with the added benefit that all your old games will still be compatible. From this point on, similar to PCs, you'll not lose your library when you buy a next-gen system."

Mahler goes onto describe Sony’s PS4 Pro as a “half-assed upgrade” when compared to Scorpio, which sounds like a sick burn to us.

In other Scorpio-related news, Eurogamer’s Digital Foundry has recently procured a PDF shining light on the console’s specifications.

Project Scorpio is now confirmed to have 6 TFLOPS of GPU power, although it remains unclear whether it runs on AMD Vega or Polaris. Either way, it’s pretty damn powerful.

Microsoft has ditched the ESRAM cache used in the original Xbox One, which was previously used to optimise performance.

The PDF also references how developer can choose how to use the system’s graphical power. For example, they could prioritise visual fidelity over frame-rate, or vice-versa. Similar options can be found on some PS4 Pro titles.

Project Scorpio is set to launch in Winter 2017. Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently had his first chance to play games on the system, too.