Xbox Project Scorpio - Microsoft plans full unveiling on June 11

Microsoft has announced when it will reveal more information about the next-gen Xbox Project Scorpio console.

The company is holding a briefing on Sunday June 11 at 2pm PT Los Angeles time, (which is 10pm UK time) on the eve of E3 2017.

The event is likely to see Microsoft go into far more detail on the device, which was first announced at E3 2016.

Microsoft is yet to elaborate on what will happen at the event, but its advising fans to “brace for big news.”

The hint is we might get more details on specs, an idea of release date and launch titles for the console, which may shape the future of home gaming.

Perhaps there’ll even be an opportunity for attendees to go hands-on with Project Scorpio ahead of the public release?

The so-called “4K Xbox" could feature many of the exclusives planned for the Xbox One in 2017 and will be available for the holiday season.

Additionally, all current Xbox One games will work on the as-yet-unnamed console.

Microsoft has also suggested that Scorpio will mark the end of traditional console generations and lifecycles.

Last year, Xbox head of games marketing Aaron Greenberg said: “We think the future is without console generations," Greenberg said. "We think that the ability to build a library, a community, to be able to iterate with the hardware – we're making a pretty big bet on that with Project Scorpio.

"We're basically saying, 'This isn't a new generation; everything you have continues forward and it works.' We think of this as a family of devices."

Are you buying a console this year or waiting for Project Scorpio to surface? Share your thoughts below.