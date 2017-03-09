Xbox Project Scorpio hits the Microsoft Store — but you can’t buy it yet

It’s hard to believe that in a matter of months, Microsoft will be taking the wrappers off the next Xbox, with Project Scorpio lined-up to be the last you’ll ever need.

Microsoft has ramped up the anticipation for what it says will be the most powerful console ever made, by adding a pre-order listing on the Microsoft Store.

Although it doesn’t provide us with any additional information beyond what’s already been announced, there is an option to sign up for email notification when it becomes available. In our book, that puts us one step closer to the promised land.

In all seriousness, though, Microsoft is expected to announced some juicy details a little over two months from now at E3 2017.

The company is holding an event on June 14 where a full unveiling is expected.

Project Scorpio is expected to offer native 4K gaming far beyond what Sony’s current PS4 Pro can offer.

It is expected to support all games in the Xbox One family, but it’s not yet known whether the Scorpio machine itself will have exclusive titles.

Earlier this month, Microsoft confirmed mixed reality experiences would be coming to Project Scorpio, as well Xbox One and Windows 10.

Interestingly, Xbox head of games marketing Aaron Greenberg reckons the release might spell the end for what we’ve come to expect of console generations.

He said: “We think the future is without console generations. We think that the ability to build a library, a community, to be able to iterate with the hardware – we're making a pretty big bet on that with Project Scorpio.

"We're basically saying, 'This isn't a new generation; everything you have continues forward and it works.' We think of this as a family of devices."

