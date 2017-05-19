Xbox One S owners just got a major 4K bonus — here’s why

Microsoft has announced the Xbox One S console now supports 4K content from the Amazon Video app.

By downloading the updated on-demand app, Xbox One S owners will be able to stream a host of Amazon Originals at the ultra high definition resolution.

Among the titles available to watch in 4K are Bosch, Sneaky Pete, The Grand Tour, and Man in the High Castle.

Amazon Video joins the array of 4K content from the likes of Netflix, Hulu (US only), Vudu and, of course, YouTube.

Of course, it goes without saying that Amazon Video viewers will also need a 4K television before enjoying the extra detail.

In an Xbox Wire blog post on Friday, Microsoft’s Megan Model wrote: “Watch Stranger Things, Narcos, and Marvel’s Iron Fist plus dozens more titles from Netflix. Get blockbuster movies from Vudu. Or get the Hulu app and watch 4K titles ranging from original series like Shut Eye and The Path to over 20 classic James Bond films.”

The news comes on the same day we spied one of the best Xbox One S bundles yet.

For £209.99, Brits can snag a 500GB console, with FIFA 17, Halo 5, Gears of War 4, and Injustice 2. They'll also get two months of free movies from Now TV. The total value of the bundle comes to just shy of £300, so there are significant savings to be made.

If you had a budget to blow this weekend, are you going for the Nintendo Switch or the Xbox One? Share your thoughts in the comments below.